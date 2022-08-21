People Magazine Investigates: What happened to Josh Ford and Martha "Geney" Crutchley?

ID's People Magazine Investigates will revisit the horrific double homicide case of Josh Ford and Martha "Geney" Crutchley that led to the ultimate apprehension and conviction of Benjamin and Erika Sifrit, the infamous "thrill-kill couple." The episode, titled Natural Born Killers, is scheduled to air this Monday, August 22, 2022, at 9 pm ET.

The synopsis states:

"In May 2002, a couple goes missing in Ocean City, Maryland, almost as if they vanished into thin air, until a random, late-night burglary leads police to discover a tale of deception, brutality and savagery."

Trigger warning: This article contains information about graphic violence.

In May 2002, during Memorial Day Weekend in Ocean City, vacationers Josh Ford, 32, and Geney Crutchley, 51, were brutally murdered in the Sifrits' penthouse suite. Their bodies were later dismembered, stashed in trash bags, and discarded in Delaware, Maryland, only to be discovered in a giant landfill days later by investigators.

The crime that rattled the foundations of the resort town brought to light the wrongdoings of a couple who considered themselves the contemporary Bonnie and Clyde. Unfortunately, Ford and Crutchley just became pawns in their evil plan.

How did authorities learn of Josh Ford and Geney Crutchley's murder?

Josh Ford and Geney Crutchley were murdered by the Sifrits, Benjamin and Erika, who also dismembered their dead bodies, during the early morning hours of May 26. The couple's disappearance wasn't discovered by Ocean City cops until three days after their deaths. The Sifrits were still in Ocean City, enjoying their holiday. By then, their victims' remains had already been chopped up and dumped in dumpsters in Delaware.

Ford and Crutchley failed to show up for work and their whereabouts were unknown since they left for their vacation in Ocean City, which alerted authorities who rushed to find the two. Nothing strange was discovered when detectives searched their room and their car remained untouched in the rented condo's parking lot. They then created and circulated flyers around town to notify others that the pair was missing.

Neal Augenstein @AugensteinWTOP FIRST on WTOP: Convicted murderer Benjamin Sifrit has been refused parole in connection with the killing of a Fairfax City couple, in Ocean City, MD, over Memorial Day weekend in 2002. FIRST on WTOP: Convicted murderer Benjamin Sifrit has been refused parole in connection with the killing of a Fairfax City couple, in Ocean City, MD, over Memorial Day weekend in 2002.

Incriminating evidence was found the following night while investigating a break-in at the Hooters on 123 Street which revealed that the burglars were responsible for more than just robbery. The Sifrits had broken into the restaurant with the intention of stealing some things. The duo were interrogated by police, who discovered Crutchley's driver's license in Erika's wallet along with gun cartridge casings and additional items that gave rise to suspicion.

Remains of Virginia couple, Josh Ford and Geney Crutchley, found in landfill

Fairfax, Virginia, couple Josh Ford and Martha "Geney" Crutchley were on vacation when they met Altoona, Pennsylvania couple Benjamin and Erika Sifrit in May 2002, during the Memorial Day weekend. They met while traveling on a shuttle bus to the town's most popular seaside bar, Seacrets, and immediately hit it off. By the end of the night, the four individuals ended up at Sifrit's penthouse.

According to sources, the Sifrits allegedly threatened Ford and Crutchley after the couple allegedly stole Erika's wallet. Authorities reported that the situation was highly influenced by drugs and alcohol. Both Ford and Crutchley attempted to get away from the hostile duo by confining themselves in the bathroom.

However, Benjamin or Erika reportedly started shooting through the door and later forced it open. Authorities believe the husband was responsible for opening fire on the terrified couple, but evidence shown in court indicated the opposite. Ford was killed by two gunshot wounds, but Crutchley's cause of death is still unknown.

The Sifrits then disposed of Ford and Crutchley's remains by first dismembering them and then dumping them in bins across Delaware. They even repainted the blood-stained toilet and got a new door for the washroom.

Where were their remains found?

The body parts of Josh Ford and Geney Crutchely were allegedly stored in trash bags, plastic containers, and military kit bags, according to statements provided by Erika during the interrogation process and by Benjamin during his trial.

Police also discovered that they had dumped the remains in a garbage can outside a Delaware grocery store. Authorities then used the information they had gained to locate the landfill where they discovered Crutchley's leg and Ford's arms along with his torso.

Catch the complete 2002 murder story of Josh Ford and Geney Crutchley on People Magazine Investigates this Monday, August 21, at 9 pm ET exclusively on Investigation Discovery.

What do you think of this story? Do tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Somava