“Pepto Palace”: Pink Victorian house details revealed as Wisconsin residence leaves netizens flabbergasted 

Social media users cannot stop talking about the pink Victorian house in Wisconsin, a huge pink castle, and many even call it a “real-life Barbie Dreamhouse.” The mansion is now listed on Airbnb and can be used by guests traveling to Hudson. The house was built in 1883 and is all pink inside and outside. The description of the mansion reads:

“The 4,400 square foot home includes a workout room, WiFi, full kitchen, living room, entertaining room, cabin style attic and 3 very unique spacious bedrooms with an upper cabin feel attic which can hold 3 beds in each wing!”

The pink castle also comprises a vast pool, hot tub, and even a cabana with a bar. However, besides being listed on Airbnb, the house is also up for sale, and the owner is demanding a whopping $1.1 million for this lavish, luxurious pink mansion. Listing the same, the owner claims it can be made into a house for travelers and is perfect for owner-occupied rental.

Talking about the detailing of the mansion, the exterior comes with scalloped woodwork, while the interior is all shades of pink and has a bright-colored staircase, walls, and even a bright kitchen with a Barbie logo. However, as the images of the house went viral on social media, the netizens were flabbergasted, as one even commented on @zillowgonewild’s picture on Instagram and said:

Social media users share reactions as the image of the Barbie-inspired mansion goes viral on the internet. (Image via @zillowgonewild/ Instagram)

Social media users share reactions as picture of the pink house goes viral on the internet

As the pictures of the house spread like wildfire on different platforms, the eye-catching pink castle grabbed the attention of many. With many calling the castle "too much pink," others love the Barbie vibes.

As @zillowgonewild shared the picture on Instagram, here is how the netizens reacted:

Multiple reactions pour in on social media as pink mansion image goes viral: Details about the residence explored (Image via @zillowgonewild/ Instagram)

Multiple reactions pour in on social media as pink mansion image goes viral: Details about the residence explored (Image via @zillowgonewild/ Instagram)

Multiple reactions pour in on social media as pink mansion image goes viral: Details about the residence explored (Image via @zillowgonewild/ Instagram)

Multiple reactions pour in on social media as pink mansion image goes viral: Details about the residence explored (Image via @zillowgonewild/ Instagram)

Multiple reactions pour in on social media as pink mansion image goes viral: Details about the residence explored (Image via @zillowgonewild/ Instagram)

Multiple reactions pour in on social media as pink mansion image goes viral: Details about the residence explored (Image via @zillowgonewild/ Instagram)

Multiple reactions pour in on social media as pink mansion image goes viral: Details about the residence explored (Image via @zillowgonewild/ Instagram)

Multiple reactions pour in on social media as pink mansion image goes viral: Details about the residence explored (Image via @zillowgonewild/ Instagram)

While the residence has been going viral for its pink interiors and exteriors, the netizens are also talking about the luxuries and facilities being provided. The owners also offer the travelers the opportunity to avail themselves of the pink escalade or the pink moped with the mansion.