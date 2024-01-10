Percy Jackson and the Olympians episode 5 ending explained: "A God Buys Us Cheeseburgers"

Percy Jackson and the Olympians episode 5 picks up the story where episode 4 left off, with Percy emerging from the Mississippi River following his conflict with the Chimera. This takes the trio even farther west, toward Los Angeles and the Underworld, where they run across two more of the Greek gods from the Percy Jackson series.

Episode 5, "A God Buys Us Cheeseburgers," premiered on January 9, 2024, on Disney+, with the grand entry of Ares (Adam Copeland), the Greek god of war. The adventure takes a thrilling turn as Percy (Walker Scobell), Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries), and Grover (Aryan Simhadri) find themselves entrusted with a mission by a formidable adversary.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians boasts an impressive cast of guest stars, and Copeland is a fun addition. The wrestler revealed to TV Insider what inspired him to play Ares,

"I read the audition and found the comedic beats were a really fun aspect that I wanted to play around with. That, coupled with the fact that my girls are huge Percy fans and we could watch this as a family."

How does Percy Jackson and the Olympians episode 5 end?

Percy and Annabeth retrieve Ares' (Adam Copeland) shield from Hephestus, the Greek god of smithing and fire, as a part of an agreement with Ares, and the fifth episode concludes with Ares arranging a ride for the leading trio to get to Hermes to hold up his end of the deal.

When Annabeth and Percy arrived at the amusement park, they learned that the craftsman god Hephaestus had designed and constructed it. Searching inside the illuminated tunnel for Ares' shield, they discovered digital images on the walls.

Percy realized that Hephaestus had been abandoned by his mother because he was ugly, and he subsequently discovered that his wife was having an affair with Ares. He made a magical gold chair that would imprison his wife for all eternity.

Someone had to sit on that chair and willingly get trapped to get Ares' shield. Percy declined Annabeth's offer to do it because she was needed to complete the quest. Meanwhile, Hephaestus appears to discover what is happening while Percy is imprisoned.

Towards the end of the episode, Annabeth tells Hephaestus that the gods merely wanted fame and power. She informed him that Percy was unique and was trying not to be like them. Hephaestus set Percy free after hearing her speech and pledging to recommend her to Athena.

They return with Ares' shield, and he fulfills his half of the agreement. He arranges for Grover, Percy, and Annabeth to get a trip to Hermes to avoid being discovered. He says that if the three play their cards correctly, Hermes will send them straight to Hades' lair to finish their mission.

When Annabeth and Percy returned with the shield, Ares forced them to board a truck headed for California, just as he had promised. He informed them that they would be driven to Hades' castle by Hermes' driver from that point on.

The trio were ready for Ares's pranks because they knew he always had something up his sleeve by that point. Episode 5 also saw Grover claiming to have already discovered who had taken the master bolt and to be aware of its whereabouts.

Look out for Percy's adventures with his friends in Percy Jackson and the Olympians, exclusively on Disney+.