Percy Jackson and the Olympians Episode 4 recap and ending explained: "Just Breathe"

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Episode 4 carried on the journey of our demi-god protagonist and revealed a tonne of fresh information concerning the mythic universe the series takes place in. Percy shipped off the head of Medusa by Hermes Express as the third episode ended.

Hermes (Lin-Manuel Miranda), the messenger god from The Greek Pantheon, was also introduced to fans in this episode. Following Percy Jackson's episode 3's plot revelations, the search for Zeus' master bolt continues into the Underworld. This article will break down Percy Jackson and the Olympians episode 4 to learn more about our heroes and their journey.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Episode 4 Recap and Ending Explained

A memory of a young Percy in a public school attempting to figure out how to swim is seen at the beginning of Percy Jackson and the Olympians Episode 4, with his mother Sally (Virginia Kull) encouraging him to let loose.

Sally is sure he must learn to swim to be ready for the day when she is gone. She becomes agitated, and Percy tells her to take a breath. However, as the two embrace each other, the scene changes to the wasteland that Percy has seen in his nightmares on several occasions.

As they have done before, the enigmatic apparition from Percy's dream teases him and menacingly declares that "she is coming." Still, before anything else can be uttered, our hero wakes up and finds out he's on a train, and this is when Percy Jackson and the Olympians Episode 4 starts.

When Percy inquires whether his friends are asleep, Annabeth replies, "Yes," and the topic of Thalia comes up as Percy attempts to discover more about what it's like to be a half-blood.

Percy wonders about the gods' seemingly opportunistic behavior towards their offspring. Annabeth informs Percy that she was initially supposed to be a gift from Athena to her father, Zeus.

Annabeth was a gift until her stepmother entered the scene and started having additional kids with her father. Although she was just seven years old, she ran away because she started to become an issue for Zeus.

All that was known about Annabeth's past before Percy Jackson and the Olympians episode 4 was that, at the age of 7, she lived on the streets until she was discovered by Luke and Thalia and arrived at Camp Half-Blood.

While having breakfast, the three of them discuss their worries. Percy wonders about navigating Los Angeles once they arrive, and Grover tells his friend not to fret. The discussion is cut short as Percy notices a tiny pack of Centaurs trotting close to the locomotive.

Grover describes how humankind has eroded the natural environment since Pan vanished thousands of years ago. Grover's desire to find the lost deity Pan is perhaps one of the more significant tale revelations from Percy Jackson and the Olympians episode 4 about upcoming plot aspects.

Grover notes that most Satyrs eventually become Searchers and not Protectors after narrating Pan's tale. Searchers play a distinct function. While Protectors transport kids to Camp Half-Blood, Searchers are focused on traveling throughout the globe to look for the awol nature deity. Grover states that finding Pan and becoming a Searcher are his life's goals.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Episode 4 takes a turn for the worst as the group is escorted back to their now-demolished cabin after a police officer interrupts and requests to see their tickets.

The police officer is informed by a woman who "happened to be there" that the children were the ones who destroyed the cabin, and she had just witnessed them damaging and smashing items seconds before.

Grover, Annabeth, and Percy were shocked and puzzled as to why this mystery woman would portray them in such a negative light. Without the police present, the same woman requests to talk with the three of them.

The glass on the woman's jacket indicates that she is the one who wrecked the cabin (as noticed by Detective Grover), and she later confesses that she lied to get a little time alone with the kids.

At that moment, Percy Jackson and the Olympians Episode 4 reveals Echidna as the mother of all monsters. She calls whatever is inside the cage "Precious" and requests it to wait after notifying the kids they would have to pay for their parents' misdeeds. She says that nothing is more terrifying or hideous than a Demigod so that she will end them.

Annabeth watches in terror as the cage unzips itself. She carefully removes her blade from her purse, and Echidna tells the kids they will be Precious' food and that their dread is essential to the chase.

When Echidna's puppy emerges from her little sack, mayhem breaks out. It is revealed to be The Beast Chimera. The beast then bit Percy on the hand, and the poison was seeping into every part of his body.

The Chimera is a mythical creature with the head of a lion, a goat's body, and a snake's tail. Judging by its eyes, it was there to murder. Before the beast could inflict further damage, the trio fled the train to find safety in Athena's sanctuary.

The demigods should be secure in a goddess' sanctuary, but Percy feels the stinger's poison seeping into his body. Grover and Annabeth take him to the fountain outdoors in an unsuccessful attempt to let the flowing water restore him.

When Echidna and her Chimera finally find them, they rush to climb back through the arch. Annabeth feels compelled to inform her friends that Echidna told her that Athena is unhappy.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Episode 4 then reveals that since in Episode 3, Medusa's head was sent to Mount Olympus, Athena feels ashamed. Humiliation implies that the gods remove their refuge.

Without the gods' assistance, Annabeth chooses to take on the Chimera on her own to give Grover and Percy a chance to escape. But Percy understands that they would not be able to get out of there and would have to give their life to save the others. Consequently, he shoved his pals outside before shutting the door behind them. And that's when Percy encounters the God Killer.

Though Percy makes a heroic effort to repel the Chimera, Echidna saves her child's life by digging a hole that keeps Percy from leaving. A water funnel rises to soften Percy's fall as he dives into the river below.

His foot becomes lodged in the rubble. A nereid (Jelena Milinkovic) approaches Percy as he struggles to release his foot, telling him that his father will never abandon him.

As the episode ends, Percy learns that he can breathe underwater—a gift bestowed upon him by his status as Poseidon's son. Given Percy's newfound abilities, this becomes a significant plot reveal for Percy Jackson and the Olympians episode 4.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians episode 4 is now available to stream on Disney+ worldwide, along with the previous three episodes.