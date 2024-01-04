Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Complete list of cast in the series

After an official premiere on December 19, 2023, Disney+ took on the formidable task of adapting Rick Riordan's beloved Percy Jackson & the Olympians novel series, with the first season delivering a quite faithful adaptation of the inaugural novel, The Lightning Thief.

Unlike its 20th Century Fox predecessor, this Disney+ series has garnered acclaim for its fidelity to the source material and serves as a redemption arc for the iconic literary series.

In this article, we delve into the complete cast list, featuring a mix of young talent and seasoned industry giants that have brought Percy Jackson and the Olympians to life on television screens worldwide.

The cast of Disney’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson

Leading the ensemble cast is Walker Scobell, portraying the titular character, Percy Jackson. Known for his breakout role in the Netflix hit The Adam Project, Scobell's casting as the young demigod aligns perfectly with the series' commitment to portraying the characters at the appropriate age.

Leah Jeffries as Annabeth Chase

In the role of Annabeth Chase, Leah Jeffries brings depth to the iconic strong-minded character, a demigod and daughter of Athena. With previous appearances in the Fox series Empire and the 2022 film Beast, Jeffries adds her acting prowess to the adventurous trio at the heart of the series.

Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood

Completing the trio is Aryan Simhadri, who takes on the role of Grover Underwood, a satyr and Percy's loyal companion. Simhadri, a Disney Channel star known for Just Roll With It and Spin, adds a youthful energy to the ensemble.

Lance Reddick as Zeus

The late Lance Reddick portrays Zeus, the King of Olympus. Reddick, widely recognized for his roles in The Wire and John Wick, lends his gravitas to the legendary character that's of great importance to the storyline of Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

Jay Duplass as Hades

Stepping into the role of Hades is Jay Duplass, known for his work in Transparent and The Chair. Duplass brings his versatile acting skills to embody the complex character that's tied to the underworld.

Toby Stephens as Poseidon

Playing Percy Jackson's father, Poseidon, is Toby Stephens. With notable roles in Netflix's Lost in Space and STARZ's Black Sails, Stephens adds a seasoned presence to Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

Lin-Manuel Miranda as Hermes

The multi-talented Lin-Manuel Miranda takes on the role of Hermes, the messenger of the gods. The Hamilton creator's involvement adds star power to the series and enriches the character dynamics within the Greek pantheon.

Jason Mantzoukas as Dionysus

With a repertoire in shows like The League and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Jason Mantzoukas embodies Dionysus, the Greek god of wine and ecstasy.

Adam Copeland as Ares

With a background in professional wrestling and acting in The Flash and Vikings, WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland, a.k.a. Edge, takes on the formidable role of Ares, the god of war.

Timothy Omundson as Hephaestus

Timothy Omundson, renowned for his role in Psych, embodies Hephaestus, the god of fire.

Suzanne Cryer as Echidna

Silicon Valley's Suzanne Cryer makes a guest appearance as Echidna, the ‘mother of all monsters,’ who is a formidable obstacle faced by Percy and his friends in Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

Megan Mullally as Mrs. Dodds

Will & Grace actress Megan Mullally takes on the role of Mrs. Dodds, Percy's pre-algebra teacher, a.k.a. Alecto, the Fury.

Glynn Turman as Chiron

Glynn Turman plays the role of Chiron, an immortal centaur and trainer of heroes. Known for his roles in The Wire and A Different World, Turman brings a wealth of experience to the interesting character.

Jessica Parker Kennedy as Medusa

Jessica Parker Kennedy, known for her roles in The Flash and Black Sails, brings the iconic character Medusa to life.

Virginia Kull as Sally Jackson

Portraying Percy's mother, Sally Jackson, is Virginia Kull. With significant roles in Big Little Lies and The Looming Tower, Kull adds emotional depth to this crucial character in Percy's life.

Timm Sharp as Gabe Ugliano

Timm Sharp takes on the role of Gabe Ugliano, Percy's disagreeable stepfather. Known for his comedic roles in series like ‘Til Death and Blunt Talk, Sharp brings a nuanced portrayal to this contentious character.

Olivea Morton as Nancy Bobofit

Olivea Morton plays the role of Nancy Bobofit, Percy's nemesis at Yancy Academy. While not a recurring character, Nancy plays a pivotal role as the catalyst for Percy's first use of his demigod powers.

Dior Goodjohn as Clarissa LaRue

In the role of Clarissa LaRue, Dior Goodjohn portrays the daughter of Ares and the bully of Camp Half-Blood. The 16-year-old actress, known for her roles in HBO Max's Head of the Class and Nickelodeon's Are You Afraid of the Dark?, adds depth to this key character.

Charlie Bushnell as Luke Castellan

Bringing the character of Luke Castellan, Hermes’ son, to life is Charlie Bushnell, previously seen in Disney+'s Diary of a Future President. Luke's role as a demigod and mentor to Percy in sword combat is pivotal to Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: A Successful Adaptation

Percy Jackson & the Olympians is a fantasy novel series comprising six books (and an upcoming seventh) that was written by American author Rick Riordan. This collection, part of Riordan's Camp Half-Blood Chronicles, unfolds in a contemporary world where Greek gods exist.

The storyline centers around Percy Jackson, a young demigod tasked with thwarting the Titans, led by Kronos, from bringing about the world's destruction. In 2023, Disney+ launched Percy Jackson and the Olympians based on Riordan's book series, co-created by Rick Riordan and Jonathan E. Steinberg.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians' development commenced in May 2020 after Riordan pitched the concept to Disney Branded Television. Casting decisions, including Walker Scobell in the lead, were disclosed in 2022, and filming occurred in Vancouver from June 2022 to February 2023. The series officially premiered on December 19, 2023, and is currently available for streaming on Disney+.