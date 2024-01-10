Percy Jackson and the Olympians episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Percy Jackson and the Olympians episode 6 is set to drop on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, on Disney+.

The sixth episode of the American fantasy series is titled We Take a Zebra to Vegas. The story takes protagonist Percy Jackson and his friends to Las Vegas, their new destination towards their quest to find Zeus’s stolen Master Bolt.

For the uninitiated, Percy Jackson and the Olympians episode 6 is halfway through the first season of the series, which has eight episodes. The show is based on Rick Riordan’s books on the same.

Rick is part of the creative team with Jonathan E Steinberg being the co-creator for Disney+. Like in the books, the series aims at fantasy worldbuilding along with storytelling and actions.

It has received acclaim from critics for staying close to its source books and for convincing performance and presentation.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers and advises reader discretion.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians episode 6: When and where to watch

Episode 6 of the show will drop on January 16, 6 pm PT, (Image via Disney+)

Percy Jackson and the Olympians episode 6 will arrive on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at 6 pm PT.

The show was initially slated to air on Wednesdays, but Disney+ adjusted the primetime release to Tuesdays. The release time in some of the regions is as follows:

Pacific Time Tuesday, 6 pm, January 16, 2024 Eastern Time Tuesday, 9 pm, January 16, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, 2 am, January 17, 2024 Central European Time Wednesday, 3 am, January 17, 2024 Indian Standard Time Wednesday, 7.30 am, January 17, 2024 South Korean Time Wednesday, 11 am, January 17, 2024 Eastern Australia Time Wednesday, 1 pm, January 17, 2024

Expand Tweet

As Percy Jackson and the Olympians episode 6 is exclusively created by Rick Riordan for Disney Branded Television, it's available for streaming on Disney+.

What will Percy Jackson and the Olympians episode 6 be about?

Percy and his friends will arrive in Las Vegas. (Image via Disney+)

In the upcoming episode titled We Take a Zebra to Vegas, Percy and his friends land in a casino. In the previous episode, Ares told them to find Hermes at the Lotus Hotel and Casino. Lin-Manuel Miranda is expected to play the role of Hermes, the messenger of gods.

While in the book, Hermes does not appear, the casino scene is well-known to Percy Jackson fans who have read the books or watched the Percy Jackson movie. Here Percy, Grover and Annabeth find the goings-on in the casino interesting.

While they get engrossed in various activities, they fail to register how time passes differently in a casino. They realize later that the casino is designed in a way that people would not want to leave. This part is likely to stay true to the original story The Lightning Thief.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians episode 5: A short recap

Percy Jackson and the Olympians episode 5 titled, A God Buys Us Cheeseburgers, has Percy reuniting with his friends, Grover and Annabeth.

Annabeth notices Atropos/Greek Fate cutting a thread of life signaling an impending death. Meanwhile, Percy informs his allies his plan to meet Poseidon in Santa Monica. However, they are wanted as criminals after the train incident and the events on the Arch.

They stumble onto Ares, who's ready to help them with information, but he demands that they recover his shield from Waterland in return. Percy and Annabeth spot the shield within a tunnel of love, but Hephaestus wants to trap Percy in place of the shield. Annabeth convinces Hephaestus to let Percy go.

Percy and Annabeth had to convince Hephaestus (Image via Disney+)

Ares helps the trio by getting them to a zoo delivery truck bound for Las Vegas. He provides them with a backpack of supplies and asks them to go to the Lotus Hotel and Casino and meet Hermes. On their journey, Grover discloses that through his conversations with Ares, he has learnt about the Master Bolt thief.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians episode 6 takes the story forward to Las Vegas. Watch out for the upcoming episode on Disney+ on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at 6 pm PT or Wednesday, January 17, 2024, at 2 am GMT.