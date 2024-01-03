Percy Jackson and the Olympians episode 5: Exact release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Percy Jackson and the Olympians episode 5 is scheduled to premiere on Tuesday, January 9, at 9 pm ET on Disney+. The time for redemption has come for fans who were eagerly awaiting a popular sequence in the books that the movies totally skipped; Waterland and the Tunnel of Love.

The upcoming episode might also feature other Greek deities, namely Hephaestus and Ares. The show currently has four episodes out, all of which have only slightly deviated from the source material. Fans are hyped for the upcoming episodes of the series adapting the Greek mythic tale of a troubled Demigod in the modern age.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians episode 5 will come out on January 9, 2024

Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians episode 5, titled A God Buys Us Cheeseburgers, will air on Disney+ on January 2, 2024, at 6 pm PT. The upcoming episode will be released on the following timetable, taking into account the various time zones:

Region Date Time Pacific Time Tuesday, January 9, 2023 6 pm Central Time Tuesday, January 9, 2023 8 pm Eastern Time Tuesday, January 9, 2023 9 pm British Summer Time Wednesday, January 10, 2023 1 am Indian Standard Time Wednesday, January 10, 2023 6:30 am Central European Summer Time Wednesday, January 10, 2023 2 am Australian Central Daylight Time Wednesday, January 10, 2023 12 pm Philippines Time Wednesday, January 10, 2023 9 am

Where to watch Percy Jackson and the Olympians episode 5

Expand Tweet

The first season of the show will consist of four weekly segments, including the upcoming episode 5. Disney+ is the only place where viewers can watch both the previous episode and the forthcoming ones.

For this, fans require a Disney+ subscription, which comes in two variants. Disney offers a normal membership plan that costs $7.99 per month and gives viewers access to their content, but with commercials. As an alternative, customers may access their favorite movies and TV shows ad-free for $13.99 a month with the Disney Plus premium membership plan.

A quick recap of Percy Jackson and the Olympians episode 4

Expand Tweet

Our demi-god protagonist's journey continued in Percy Jackson and the Olympians episode 4, which also unveiled a ton of new details about the mythical world the show is set in. This episode, I Plunge to My Death, follows our heroes as they search for safety in St. Louis and come across the mother of all monsters.

As the episode comes to a close, Percy discovers that he has the ability to breathe underwater thanks to his position as Poseidon's son. This becomes a major plot thread that can be woven in Percy Jackson and the Olympians moving forward, especially in light of Percy's newly acquired skills.

What to expect from Percy Jackson and the Olympians episode 5?

Fans might anticipate seeing The Lightning Thief's Waterland and Tunnel of Love sequence finally being adapted on screen (The movies left this sequence out).

This much can be assumed as the title of Percy Jackson and the Olympians episode 5, A God Buys Us Cheeseburgers, and the teaser sequences that follow the credits of episode 4 reveal.

The episode 5 synopsis reads as follows:

“The quest deepens as Percy, Annabeth and Grover are tasked with a favor from a fearsome opponent.”

In the book's Waterland and the Tunnel of Love scene, Ares sets our three heroes on a side mission to recover his shield from Waterland, an abandoned water theme park. Since Percy and Annabeth will be experiencing a romance-themed ride in tandem, fans may anticipate more banter between the two in the upcoming episode.

Fans can also anticipate that, because Percy Jackson is Percy Jackson, naturally, something will go wrong for the trio, so expect the unexpected.

On Tuesday, January 9, Percy Jackson and the Olympians' fifth episode will debut on Disney+.