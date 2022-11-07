Peter Kay Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates and more

English stand-up comedian Peter Kay has announced a tour scheduled to kick off on December 2 at the Manchester AO Arena. The tour, which will be Kay's first in 12 years, will conclude on August 11, 2023, at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield.
Peter Kay will also make stops in locations including Birmingham, Liverpool, Sheffield, and Belfast, among other UK locations on his trek.
In a statement, Kay said:
“It’s good to get back to what I love doing best, stand-up comedy and if there’s ever a time people need a laugh it’s now. And with the cost of living at an all-time high, ticket prices are starting from £35. The same price they were on my previous tour in 2010.”
Tickets for Peter Kay Tour 2023 will be available from November 12
Tickets for Peter Kay’s arena tour will be available from November 12 via the comedian’s official website and via Ticketmaster. The sale will begin at 10.00 am GMT. As mentioned by Kay, tickets will be priced starting from £35, which is the same as his previous tour in 2010.
Peter Kay 2022-2023 Tour dates are as follows:
- December 2 - AO Arena, Manchester
- December 3 - AO Arena, Manchester
- December 17 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham
- January 6 - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
- January 7 - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
- January 20 - First Direct Arena, Leeds
- February 17 - Utilita Arena, Sheffield
- February 23 - SSE Arena, Belfast
- February 24 - SSE Arena, Belfast
- March 9 - Utilita Arena, Newcastle
- March 10 - Utilita Arena, Newcastle
- March 23 - Resorts World Arena, Birmingham
- April 6 - 3Arena, Dublin
- April 7 - 3Arena, Dublin
- May 5 - OVO Hydro, Glasgow
- May 6 - OVO Hydro, Glasgow
- May 19 - First Direct Arena, Leeds
- June 16 - Cardiff International Arena, Cardiff
- June 17 - Cardiff International Arena, Cardiff
- July 14 - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
- July 15 - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
- August 11 - Utilita Arena, Sheffield
Peter Kay performed a secret gig earlier this year
As per reports, the comedian performed a secret gig earlier in October this year. Kay reportedly performed in Salford and gave rise to speculations about a potential tour.
Some fans who attended Kay’s secret gig tweeted about it, noting that the gig was a no-phones event, as all phones were kept in locked pouches along with a secret ticket collection.
Kay had previously announced a Live Arena tour for 2018, which he canceled due to unforeseen family circumstances. The artist also canceled his Dance For Life shows.
Kay has not made many public appearances since 2017. He has also expressed that his family was priority, and that he wanted to keep his affairs private and away from the media.
In 1997, Kay won the North West Comedian of the year award and Channel 4’s So You Think You're Funny contest. Owing to his popularity, the comedian formed a series including That Peter Kay Thing.
Peter Kay also appeared on the 2004 sitcom titled Max and Paddy’s Road to Nowhere, featuring TV presenter Paddy McGuinness. He gained further popularity after he recorded a cover for the song Is This the Way to Amarillo, which peaked on the UK charts.
In 2011, Peter Kay was inducted into the Guinness Book of World Records for selling the maximum number of tickets.