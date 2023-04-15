Pharrell x Adidas Humanrace Samba "Lilac" sneakers: Price and more details explored 

Pharrell Williams will soon drop a new Adidas Humanrace Samba pair in lilac.

Pharell is a multi-talented American musician, producer, and fashion designer who has had a successful career in the entertainment industry for many years. In recent years, he has also become known for his collaborations with Adidas, a global sportswear brand.

Pharrell and Adidas first collaborated in 2014, releasing the first of many collections of sneakers and apparel that have since become highly sought-after by fans and collectors alike.

The designs of these products are known for their bright colors, bold patterns, and unique details that reflect Pharrell's personal style and creative vision.

Now they are back with Humanrace Samba sneakers dressed in lilacs, a perfect shade for the spring season. No official information is available here yet.

A sneakerhead, @arab_lincoln shared the first look of the sneaker via his Instagram account.

Pharrell x Adidas Humanrace Samba "Lilac" sneakers will retail for $120

The upper part of the shoe is made of high-quality purple leather, and the laces are made of rawhide to match. The colorway's meticulous craftsmanship is brought out by the presentation's tonal emphasis, giving it a new spin on the classic design. The experience is heightened by the inclusion of a bespoke lilac shoe box, spare laces, and Humanrace dustbag.

It was announced earlier this year that Pharrell Williams will be taking up the role of Creative Director of Menswear at Louis Vuitton. Despite the enormous weight of this new position, it appears that the multi-hyphenate's historic relationship with Adidas will not be affected in any way.

Pharrell x Adidas Humanrace Samba "Lilac" sneakers (Image via arab_lincoln/Instagram)

The Adidas Humanrace Samba is a highly coveted sneaker designed in collaboration with music icon Pharrell Williams. One of the most notable features of the shoe is its striking and unique design, which features a colorful knit upper with a pattern that resembles the human anatomy.

The colorways of the shoe are also inspired by different races, cultures, and continents, highlighting the idea of unity and diversity.

The shoe also features the iconic Samba silhouette, which has been around since the 1950s and is still popular today. It has a low-cut design with a rubber sole and classic three stripes on the side. The sole of the shoe is made of gum rubber, providing excellent traction and durability.

Another notable feature of the Adidas Humanrace Samba is its comfortable fit. The shoe has a sock-like construct with a flexible and breathable knit upper, which conforms to the shape of the foot for a snug and comfortable fit.

The shoe also features a lightweight EVA midsole, which provides cushioning and support for all-day comfort.

It is also an eco-friendly shoe, made with recycled materials and features Primeblue, a high-performance recycled material made in part with Parley Ocean Plastic, which is collected from beaches and coastal communities before it reaches the ocean. The shoe also features recycled rubber in the outsole, reducing the environmental impact of the shoe.

The Adidas Humanrace Samba is a unique and stylish shoe with a comfortable fit, durable construction, and eco-friendly materials. Its striking design and message of unity and diversity make it a highly sought-after sneaker among collectors and fashion enthusiasts alike.

