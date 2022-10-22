Pizza Hut Melts: Calories, price, and more revealed as the dish “not for sharing” takes Twitter by storm

Pizza Hut has launched a new dish called Melts, which is being marketed as a "party of one" meal. Unlike traditional pizzas, Melts offer individual eaters the chance to enjoy a slice or two without having to order a whole pie.

On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, Melts was introduced into the pizza company's menu with the descriptor, "All-new way to go solo." Each order of this cheesy and crispy treat consists of two folded slices of the company's signature 'Thin n Crispy' crust filled with generous meat and cheese. The dish is paired with a complimentary dipping sauce.

Promotional material for Melts, (Image via Twitter/@pizzahut)

The mouth-watering folded sandwich pies are available for a limited time in participating stores across the US. A spokesperson for the company stated,

"With Melts, now there's a new way to get the bold flavors of your favorite pizza – or what you might get on your favorite sandwich – just for you, whenever and wherever you want."

Pizza Hut Melts: Variants, prices, and calories of each Melt explored

This individual-focused dish comes in four variants, each priced at $6.99, perfect for a quick meal. As mentioned on the website, diners can choose from the following meat-loaded melts:

Meat Lover's Melt, which features pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, beef, bacon, and cheese, has 1100 calories. The dish is served with marinara for dipping. Chicken Bacon Parmesan Melt contains chicken, bacon, creamy alfredo sauce, and cheese. It has 1170 calories and comes with a ranch dip. Buffalo Chicken Melt, which consists of chicken, onion, buffalo sauce, and cheese, has 1190 calories. The meal is served with ranch and buffalo sauce for dipping. Pepperoni Lover's Melt, which features extra pepperoni and cheese, has 1150 calories. It is served with marinara for dipping.

Promotional material for Melts via Twitter/@pizzahut

As part of their promotional strategy, the fast-food franchise, through an online sweepstakes-style "Melts Disclosure Agreement (MDA)," called for diners to "pledge" to never share their Melts, not even photographs of the slices on social media. This contest allows participating individuals a chance to win a $100 reward.

Pizza Hut began trending the hashtag #NotForSharing on Twitter and posted hilarious memes to market this new addition.

Twitter users react to Pizza Hut Melts

Despite the MDA, pizza enthusiasts have been tweeting their reviews for everyone to see. While there are several mixed reactions, many netizens seem to love this decadent delight and are also having some fun at its expense.

Hilarious reaction from a Twitter user. (Image via Twitter/@mythmanjay)

🃏KiiNq👑KoNq🦍 @PotenCHEy i need that pizza hut melt right now i need that pizza hut melt right now

Mark Fujimoto @Foojish Got a Pizza Hut email advertising “Early Access!” to “NEW Pizza Hut Melts!” so of course I had to try one It’s pretty tasty, basically kind of like a folded over pizza I am hopelessly susceptible to product marketingGot a Pizza Hut email advertising “Early Access!” to “NEW Pizza Hut Melts!” so of course I had to try oneIt’s pretty tasty, basically kind of like a folded over pizza I am hopelessly susceptible to product marketing 😅 Got a Pizza Hut email advertising “Early Access!” to “NEW Pizza Hut Melts!” so of course I had to try one 😝 It’s pretty tasty, basically kind of like a folded over pizza 😋 https://t.co/wgp3WOEqRK

extremely alaina @alainalatona pizza hut is selling their version of slices called "Melts," 2 slices folded together with toppings inside, for people who can't commit to a whole pie. nothing says “i can’t commit” quite like smashing two slices of pizza together and stuffing them with buffalo chicken and ranch. pizza hut is selling their version of slices called "Melts," 2 slices folded together with toppings inside, for people who can't commit to a whole pie. nothing says “i can’t commit” quite like smashing two slices of pizza together and stuffing them with buffalo chicken and ranch.

One user, who found the dish delicious, addressed Pizza Hut's marketing strategy and pointed out the need for more robust advertising:

JeanMarie Francois @LaurjeanF @pizzahut I tried the new "Melts" They are delicious! U need 2 advertise more so more ppl know about it. Cashier said it's 4 a (limited time) if not enough ppl buy it. advertise commercials, bulletins, no signs in store about it when I went. @pizzahut I tried the new "Melts" They are delicious! U need 2 advertise more so more ppl know about it. Cashier said it's 4 a (limited time) if not enough ppl buy it. advertise commercials, bulletins, no signs in store about it when I went.

However, some social media users talked about their negative impression of the new item.

Jules @jules170764 Of course @pizzahut adds Pizza Hut Melts to the menu without any vegetarian options. At least have a build your own option Of course @pizzahut adds Pizza Hut Melts to the menu without any vegetarian options. At least have a build your own option 😡

A netizen pointing out their dissatisfaction at the price of Melts (Image via Twitter/@rickgamesnow)

Dickless Biggercado Jr. @HarmlessAvocado Had a Pizza Hut melt and boy was that mediocre. Imagine ordering half a pizza but HALF of that pizza has no topping, you just fold it onto the other half.



I still ate it, but mostly because my oldest child bought it for me. Had a Pizza Hut melt and boy was that mediocre. Imagine ordering half a pizza but HALF of that pizza has no topping, you just fold it onto the other half. I still ate it, but mostly because my oldest child bought it for me.

One Twitter user compared Melts to a competitor menu item that is also targeted at solo diners.

One Wall Comedy @OneWallComedy



This is a rip-off of the "Papadilla" which is also just two slices of pizza thrown together and advertised as a new product.



How is this the timeline I live in?!



please, just stop @rickgamesnow "Melts"This is a rip-off of the "Papadilla" which is also just two slices of pizza thrown together and advertised as a new product.How is this the timeline I live in?! @pizzahut please, just stop @rickgamesnow "Melts"This is a rip-off of the "Papadilla" which is also just two slices of pizza thrown together and advertised as a new product. How is this the timeline I live in?!@pizzahut please, just stop

About Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut is an American multinational restaurant franchise founded in 1958 in Wichita, Kansas. Known for its signature pan-pizza and individual-sized variant, the company has frequently experimented with handheld, personal serving menu options, including the 2012's P'Zone and the 2002's P'Zolo.

It's been less than a week since Melts debuted, so the jury's still out on whether it's a long-term success, but it sure is a delicious investigation.

