"Pizza sofa": Megan Fox's printed ensemble leaves the internet in splits

Megan Fox took to Instagram to showcase her new look in a post wherein she associated it with a grandma's couch in the caption. She posted on March 9, 2022, and fans have been laughing and been nostalgic about the couch, which was fairly common in the 90's.

The look Fox is wearing in the post comes from the KNWLS Spring Summer 2022 catalog, which consists of a scythe bustier, an adrenaline cardigan, a halter-neck bra, and Halcyon leggings. The print on the outfit is displayed on a sofa with similar aesthetics.

However, this isn't the only thing fans associated the sofa with. Apparently, the sofa itself, when looked upon closely, looks like a pizza. One fan took notice and commented:

Pizza sofa commented @zamo_riffman ( Image via @meganfox/ Instagram)

More fans besides @zamo_riffman commented upon the outfit and its association with the sofa in a funny, mocking tone.

Fans Reaction to Megan Fox's KNWLS look

Fans Reaction to Megan Fox's KNWLS look (Image via Sportskeeda)

Fans found humor in Megan Fox's post and her association with the fit she is wearing with a vintage couch, and they continued to extend their jokes regarding the association in the comments.

Most fans associated the outfit and the couch with a pizza for the colors used on the vintage sofa. A few thought the outfit was "weird," but appreciated it because it was Megan who was wearing the outfit. A few fans pointed out how Megan can pull off any outfit, no matter how it looks.

A few fans tweeted their reactions to Megan pulling this look.

More about Megan Fox's KNWLS look from Instagram

On March 10, 2022, the Jennifer's Body actress made a post in a new sultry look which has combined her vixen style with the retro 90's era penchat with an earthy-tone velour furniture.

The outfit included skintight pants with a flowy top, which were both in an abstract floral brown pattern. Fox added a witty caption to the post, making fans eager to compare and contrast the outfit:

"Everybody's grandma had that one sofa...swipe," captioned Fox.

Below the flowy top, the actress wore a gingham mesh top with a halter neck which featured chest cutouts to add Megan's vixen style to the mix. The look was accessorized with a matching gingham headband and a brown belt around the waist. She completed her look with a suede handbag which was in a caramel colorway with a pair of clear pumps on the foot.

