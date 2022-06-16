Polaris prize 2022: Full nominees list

The 2022 Polaris Prize nominees long list has been revealed. A Canadian jury of 197 members considered 223 albums, from which they chose the top 40 contenders for Canadian album of the year. For an album to qualify for the 2022 prize, it should have been released between May 1, 2021 and May 31, 2022.

This year’s nominees includes Arcade Fire, The Weeknd, Destroyer, Tanya Tagaq, Orville Peck, PUP, Julie Doiron, and 2020 winner Backxwash, among others

The short list of the 10 finalist albums will be revealed on July 14.

The winner will receive $50,000 CAD from Slaight Music and $3025 global music promotion distribution package from Play MPE. The runners up on the shortlist will receive a distribution package of $1000 CAD.

Polaris Prize 2022 Nominees List

Following is the list final nominees with their albums for Polaris 2022.

AHI – Prospect

Arcade Fire – WE

Backxwash – I LIE HERE BURIED WITH MY RINGS AND MY DRESSES

BADBADNOTGOOD – Talk Memory

Jean-Michel Blais – aubades

Basia Bulat – The Garden

Tanika Charles – Papillon de Nuit: The Night Butterfly

Chiiild – Hope For Sale

Destroyer – LABYRINTHITIS

Julie Doiron – I Thought Of You

The Garrys – Get Thee To A Nunnery

The Halluci Nation – One More Saturday Night

Joyful Joyful – Joyful Joyful

Adria Kain – When Flowers Bloom

Lydia Képinski – Depuis

Pierre Kwenders – José Louis And The Paradox Of Love

Ada Lea – one hand on the steering wheel the other sewing a garden

Lisa Leblanc – Chiac Disco

Hubert Lenoir – PICTURA DE IPSE: Musique directe

Luna Li – Duality

Les Louanges – Crash

LOONY – soft thing

Kelly McMichael – Waves

Men I Trust – Untourable Album

Haviah Mighty – Stock Exchange

myst milano. – Shapeshyfter

Cedric Noel – Hang Time

Ombiigizi – Sewn Back Together

Orville Peck – Bronco

Ouri – Frame of a Fauna

P’tit Belliveau – Un homme et son piano

PUP – THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND

SATE – The Fool

Shad – TAO

Sister Ray – Communion

Snotty Nose Rez Kids – Life After

Stars – From Capelton Hill

Tanya Tagaq – Tongues

The Weeknd – Dawn FM

Charlotte Day Wilson – Alpha

Last year, the winner was Cadence Weapon’s Parallel World, with Backxwash and Haviah Mighty winning in 2020 and 2019 respectively.

More about Polaris Music Prize

The Polaris Music Prize, an annual prize given to the best full-length Canadian album, was established in 2006. The winner of Canadian album of the year is chosen based on artistic merit alone, without any consideration of record sales, streams, and genre.

Earlier, the award had a prize money of $20,000 which was then increased to $30,000 in 2011 and $50,000 in 2015 respectively. An additional prize money of $20,000 was added by Slaight Music over time along with second place prizes for nine other acts with a prize money of $3,000. Polaris officials also announced The Slaight Family Heritage Prize, an award that will annually honor five albums from the five decades before Polaris was launched in 2006.

