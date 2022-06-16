Polaris prize 2022: Full nominees list

The 2022 Polaris Prize nominees long list has been revealed. A Canadian jury of 197 members considered 223 albums, from which they chose the top 40 contenders for Canadian album of the year. For an album to qualify for the 2022 prize, it should have been released between May 1, 2021 and May 31, 2022.
This year’s nominees includes Arcade Fire, The Weeknd, Destroyer, Tanya Tagaq, Orville Peck, PUP, Julie Doiron, and 2020 winner Backxwash, among others
The short list of the 10 finalist albums will be revealed on July 14.
The winner will receive $50,000 CAD from Slaight Music and $3025 global music promotion distribution package from Play MPE. The runners up on the shortlist will receive a distribution package of $1000 CAD.
Polaris Prize 2022 Nominees List
- AHI – Prospect
- Arcade Fire – WE
- Backxwash – I LIE HERE BURIED WITH MY RINGS AND MY DRESSES
- BADBADNOTGOOD – Talk Memory
- Jean-Michel Blais – aubades
- Basia Bulat – The Garden
- Tanika Charles – Papillon de Nuit: The Night Butterfly
- Chiiild – Hope For Sale
- Destroyer – LABYRINTHITIS
- Julie Doiron – I Thought Of You
- The Garrys – Get Thee To A Nunnery
- The Halluci Nation – One More Saturday Night
- Joyful Joyful – Joyful Joyful
- Adria Kain – When Flowers Bloom
- Lydia Képinski – Depuis
- Pierre Kwenders – José Louis And The Paradox Of Love
- Ada Lea – one hand on the steering wheel the other sewing a garden
- Lisa Leblanc – Chiac Disco
- Hubert Lenoir – PICTURA DE IPSE: Musique directe
- Luna Li – Duality
- Les Louanges – Crash
- LOONY – soft thing
- Kelly McMichael – Waves
- Men I Trust – Untourable Album
- Haviah Mighty – Stock Exchange
- myst milano. – Shapeshyfter
- Cedric Noel – Hang Time
- Ombiigizi – Sewn Back Together
- Orville Peck – Bronco
- Ouri – Frame of a Fauna
- P’tit Belliveau – Un homme et son piano
- PUP – THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND
- SATE – The Fool
- Shad – TAO
- Sister Ray – Communion
- Snotty Nose Rez Kids – Life After
- Stars – From Capelton Hill
- Tanya Tagaq – Tongues
- The Weeknd – Dawn FM
- Charlotte Day Wilson – Alpha
Last year, the winner was Cadence Weapon’s Parallel World, with Backxwash and Haviah Mighty winning in 2020 and 2019 respectively.
More about Polaris Music Prize
The Polaris Music Prize, an annual prize given to the best full-length Canadian album, was established in 2006. The winner of Canadian album of the year is chosen based on artistic merit alone, without any consideration of record sales, streams, and genre.
Earlier, the award had a prize money of $20,000 which was then increased to $30,000 in 2011 and $50,000 in 2015 respectively. An additional prize money of $20,000 was added by Slaight Music over time along with second place prizes for nine other acts with a prize money of $3,000. Polaris officials also announced The Slaight Family Heritage Prize, an award that will annually honor five albums from the five decades before Polaris was launched in 2006.