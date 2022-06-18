Post Malone reveals he writes songs on the toilet, calls it his 'special zone'

Creativity and inspiration comes to artists whenever and wherever. For American singer-songwriter Post Malone, his toilet ushers in his creative spirit. In an interview on The Howard Stern Show, the 26-year-old artist revealed that he wrote 30 percent of his albums on the crapper. The major reason behind this tendency, the artist noted, was that nobody disturbs him when he is in the loo.

Post Malone reveals his songwriting secret

Discussing his process of songwriting, Post Malone said on The Howard Stern Show:

“Sh*t literally comes to me because I write all my songs on the can. I’d say about 30 percent of all my albums have been written on the sh*tter. And I’d say 60 percent of lyrics have been written on the sh*tter.”

He then proceeded to ask the host how long he usually spends in the toilet, to which the latter answered two minutes. Post Malone then said:

“I’m like hour and a half, two hours. I have a notepad. So it’s not the iPhone notes or the iTunes notes or whatever it is. I have a special notepad off to the side where I can write my sh*t. It’s a digital journal [...] It’s my special zone, ’cause no one wants to come talk to you while you’re taking a sh*t. No one. I don’t care who it is.”

When asked if the toilet was like a hideaway for Post Malone, he said:

“I wouldn’t say it’s a hideaway as much as it’s an oasis.”

The singer also spoke about his addiction to alcohol and how it had deteriorated his health. He noted that he could not get up from the floor for weeks at a time, but he bounced back with the help of his wife and friends.

"I just have super beautiful people around me, and I met a really beautiful person that made me feel like a human being again. It's the guidance out of the dark into the light … She saved my f***ing life – it's pretty epic."

Post Malone recently released his new album Twelve Carat Toothache

Earlier this month, the artist released his new album Twelve Carat Toothache, which is his fourth studio LP. It features collaborations with Fleet Foxes, The Weeknd, Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch, producer Louis Bell, and Gunna, among others.

The album was initially supported by three singles, namely One Right Now, Cooped Up, and I Like You (A Happier Song). The album debuted at number two on the US Billboard 200, making it Post Malone's fourth top-five album in the US.

Last month, the artist shared the single Cooped Up featuring Roddy Rich, and also went on to perform the song with Rich on SNL. Additionally, he debuted Love/Hate Letter to Alcohol on the show, which he performed alongside Fleet Foxes members Robin Pecknold and Christian Wargo. The artist co-wrote the song with Louis Bell and Pecknold.

twelve carat toothache @PostMalone Twelve Carat Tour. Citibank Presale Tuesday. Tickets on sale Friday Twelve Carat Tour. Citibank Presale Tuesday. Tickets on sale Friday https://t.co/rBiI3HtO2G

In July 2020, he told the Wall Street Journal that his mission with the album was to 'give people hope and hopefully uplift people’s spirits' while also experimenting with new sounds.

Earlier this week, the artist announced the Twelve Carat Tour that will kick off in Omaha, Nebraska, in September and will make stops in 33 cities.

