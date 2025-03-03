Potbelly’s latest addition to its Underground Menu: Item, availability, and more details explored

Potbelly Sandwich Shop is introducing a new addition this March. This American fast-casual restaurant chain, known for its sandwiches, shakes, soups, and more, is adding the all-new Barnyard Sandwich to its Underground Menu.

Ad

Fans of the sandwich chain who love to indulge in the Underground Menu can enjoy the Barnyard Sandwich starting March 3, 2025. According to QSR Magazine, the Barnyard Sandwich will secure a permanent spot on the chain’s Underground Menu, which is available exclusively through the Potbelly app.

Designed for meat lovers, the Barnyard Sandwich takes the famous A Wreck Sandwich and loads it with some additional crispy bacon and savory meatballs.

Potbelly’s Barnyard Sandwich explored

Ad

Fans can now enjoy a fresh addition to the favorites of the Underground Menu. Available exclusively on the app, the Barnyard Sandwich will join the lineup of a secret selection of the fast food chain’s best-kept menu items, including the Clubby, the Lucky 7, and the Chicken Cordon Bleu, among others.

Released just in time for National Meatball Day, celebrated on March 9 each year in the United States, the Barnyard Sandwich is an upgrade to the famous A Wreck Sandwich, featuring crispy bacon and meatballs.

Ad

Talking about the new sandwich, Eric Chenel, Director of Consumer Insights and Innovation at the restaurant chain, told QSR Magazine—

“It was just a matter of time before we made the Barnyard Sandwich a permanent fixture on our Underground Menu, bringing back a fan favorite.

“The Underground Menu has its own cult following, and is celebrated for its bold, creative twists on classic sandwiches, high-quality ingredients and craveability. The Barnyard is sure to satisfy any fan’s appetite, but you have to go Underground to get it!”

Ad

As mentioned, the Barnyard Sandwich will claim its permanent spot on the Underground Menu, available exclusively on the brand's app, starting Monday, March 3, 2025.

The Underground Menu features a special lineup of treats that are not available on the usual menu. It is curated for fans who like to try something new, so it includes offerings like TTLT, Sicilian, Lucky 7, Fireball, The Clubby, The Elvis, and more.

National Meatball Day deal

From Sunday, March 9, which is National Meatball Day, through Sunday, March 16, the fast-food restaurant will allow its Perks Members to order any Original or Big size Meatball Sandwich, including the Barnyard Sandwich. With this offer, fans will receive an additional Original size Meatball Sandwich for free.

Ad

Notably, their Meatball Sandwich lineup includes Sicilian, Mama’s Meatball, Wrecking Ball, Pizza Melt, Fireball, and the new Barnyard. Guests can use this deal on Potbelly.com, in the app, or in-store by scanning.

About Potbelly

Founded in 1977 in Chicago, the Potbelly Corporation is a publicly traded American fast-casual restaurant chain. Also known as Potbelly Sandwich Shop or Sandwich Works, the brand specializes in submarine sandwiches, milkshakes, and soups.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback