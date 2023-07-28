Project Runway recap: Why are fans crying over Christian Siriano’s decision after Rami Kashou’s elimination result?

Project Runway season 20 aired a new episode on Thursday, featuring Rami Kashou in the elimination zone. The contestants had to create designs in the Denim challenge in episode 8. The judges put Rami in the bottom two, followed by his elimination. His competitors as well as viewers were upset with the result but host/mentor Christian Siriano’s decision changed the situation.

The season 4 winner used his veto power and saved Rami from elimination. The latter’s emotional speech about Christian, in the end, left everyone in tears.

For those unaware, Rami finished second in season 4 where Christian was the winner. Hence, the two have shared the stage together in the past as competitors but this time, the host used his power to save the alum in the All-Stars edition.

“Such a HUGE moment”: Project Runway fans get emotional over Christian-Rami’s moment

In Project Runway season 20 episode 8, the judges eliminated Rami Kashou. However, host/mentor Christian Siriano went backstage and announced that he decided to save Rami from elimination.

The two shared kind words for each other, which left everybody in tears. Fans, too, got emotional and shared their thoughts on Twitter.

Take a look at fans’ reactions:

Spoiler alert!!



Rami is SAVED by Christian.



Shedding a little couple tears.Spoiler alert!!Rami is SAVED by Christian.I am def crying lol. Such a HUGE moment in the series. Beautiful. #ProjectRunway

*one and a half hours later*



okay, I'll just take a quick break from the emotional turmoil of drafting and watch #ProjectRunway *one and a half hours later*CHRISTIAN AND RAMI WERE ON THE SAME SEASON AND FOUGHT AND NOW CHRISTIAN SAVED RAMI AND THEY ARE CRYING AND I AM CRYING AND EVERYONE IS CRYING

What a great moment watching @CSiriano save Rami #projectrunway allstars

When 1 you find out there is a @CSiriano shop in your home state! And then 2 he makes you cry cause we all didnt want Rami to go home & their bond is so strong #ProjectRunway AllStars #ProjectRunway #Bravo TV

#ProjectRunway the love i have for christian and rami

In addition to Rami, the contestants who were in the bottom line in the latest episode were Prajjé Oscar Jean-Baptiste, Anna Yinan Zhou, and Brittany Allen. The judges, including Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell, and Elaine Welteroth, first saved Prajjé and then Brittany and Anna.

The four designers who were in the safe zone were Bishme Cromartie, Korto Momolu, Kara Saun, and Laurence Basse.

Rami’s words made Christian cry

Project Runway season 20 episode 8 included a plot twist. After the judges eliminated Rami Kashou, the contestants were upset with him leaving the show.

In his exit interview, he said:

“I’m disappointed. I still believe in myself and believe in this look and believe in my design. Having the opportunity to speak to the judges about my work through each challenge is a great platform to also hopefully inspire somebody out there to follow their dream.”

As he returned backstage, Christian appeared and announced:

“I’m very emotional about this. I just don’t want you to leave yet … You’re going to show them.”

He then saved Rami from elimination and to this, the designer stated:

“Christian really does respect and acknowledge my work and my talent. It makes me really, really grateful. I’ll always remember this moment. I am not going to let Christian down. I’m going to come back even stronger. I’m going to showcase a lot more that the judges haven’t even thought to see from me yet. I feel some pressure, but I am confident in what I am able to deliver. I’m coming back swinging, so you better watch out, y’all.”

But what made Christian break down in tears along with the others was when Rami praised the host. Rami and Christian entered the Project Runway world together in season 4 as aspiring designers. While Rami finished second, Christian won the season.

In the latest episode, the latter saved Rami and while thanking him, the contestant mentioned how proud he was seeing Christian grow from a participant to a renowned designer and now the show’s host/mentor. His words made Christian cry.

Meanwhile, viewers can re-watch the episode on Bravo’s site or on Peacock on Friday. Project Runway season 20 airs new episodes every Thursday at 9.00 pm ET on Bravo.