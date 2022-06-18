"PROUD of THEM!": Fans praise Pumpkin and Josh for taking care of Alana in Mama June: Road to Redemption

Mama June: Road to Redemption Season 6 returned for an all-new episode on Friday night. Titled Sweet 16 and Mama's Not Missed, this week Alana celebrated her sweet 16 birthday party.

Over the past few weeks, Josh and Pumpkin have shown how much they really care for Alana. This week, it only became more evident as fans praised the couple for stepping in and taking care of Alana.

When Pumpkin figured out that Alana had a crush, she somehow managed to find his contact on her phone and arrange a meeting with him. Pumpkin met up with Alana's crush, Dralin, and spoke to him to understand his intentions with her little sister.

After gaining somewhat of a positive opinion of him, Pumpkin invited him over for Alana's birthday party.

Meanwhile, during their confessional, Josh shared that he would also have a watchful eye over Alana and her crush. When Dralin arrived at Pumpkin's house for Alana's party, the Mama June: Road to Redemption star was surprised. She immediately took him out for a conversation.

Seeing the two go out alone to talk, Josh's fatherly instincts immediately kicked in. Despite Pumpkin telling Josh that she had already had a talk with Dralin, he was keen to give him a piece of his mind. The Mama June: Road to Redemption star went outside and spoke to Dralin.

Josh warned Dralin, telling him that he better not hurt Alana. While Alana was a little embarrassed by Josh's speech, she was happy to have a father-figure like him in her life.

What I See @Jesskiddin13 Make a show about the Pumpkin & Josh fam! PROUD of THEM! I hope they don’t think anyone wants to see another season of #MamaJune on the #MamaJune RoadToRedemption show. June may be clean but she’s still actively addicted. To abuse, fame, spending, men, drama whatever’s closest.Make a show about the Pumpkin & Josh fam! PROUD of THEM! I hope they don’t think anyone wants to see another season of #MamaJune on the #MamaJuneRoadToRedemption show. June may be clean but she’s still actively addicted. To abuse, fame, spending, men, drama whatever’s closest. ✂️Make a show about the Pumpkin & Josh fam! PROUD of THEM!

Fans who watched the episode were taken with Josh and Pumpkin's love for Alana and took to social media to praise the couple.

Fans applaud Josh and Pumpkin for stepping in and making sure Alana was safe in Mama June: Road to Redemption Episode 17

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that they were proud of the couple. Some also added that Josh and Pumpkin took really good care of Alana and that they go above and beyond for their family.

Frank's Lawnmower @FranksLawnmower



BUT… Pumpkin (& Josh) deserve all the praise & laud for raising Alana awa their own children & starting the traditions families keep.



Kudos!



#NotToHot #RoadToRedemption People can (& should) hate all they want on #MamaJune b/c she deserves all of it.BUT… Pumpkin (& Josh) deserve all the praise & laud for raising Alana awa their own children & starting the traditions families keep.Kudos! #MamaJune RoadToRedemption People can (& should) hate all they want on #MamaJune b/c she deserves all of it.BUT… Pumpkin (& Josh) deserve all the praise & laud for raising Alana awa their own children & starting the traditions families keep.Kudos!#NotToHot #RoadToRedemption #MamaJuneRoadToRedemption https://t.co/nOiEAFitpD

grannycam101 @Christi47525807 Alana looked real cute for her birthday. Felt a little sorry for June though.Ella Grace adorable. Josh and Pumpkin go above and beyond for that family. #MamaJune Alana looked real cute for her birthday. Felt a little sorry for June though.Ella Grace adorable. Josh and Pumpkin go above and beyond for that family. #MamaJune

💜🖤 L 💜🖤 @purpleperson71 #MamaJune has some big balls. How u just show up like nothing fkn happened. Stop helping others & help your damn kids. Bitch your ass needs help. She's so messed up she can't gtf outta her own way. I find her so arrogant & rude. I love Josh & Pumpkin. #MamaJune RoadToRedemption #MamaJune has some big balls. How u just show up like nothing fkn happened. Stop helping others & help your damn kids. Bitch your ass needs help. She's so messed up she can't gtf outta her own way. I find her so arrogant & rude. I love Josh & Pumpkin. #MamaJuneRoadToRedemption

Coco Dani @uniquelycortney Thank god for Pumpkin and Josh for taking a great care of Alana because I’m glad she didn’t live with her mom and experience that mess. #MamaJune Thank god for Pumpkin and Josh for taking a great care of Alana because I’m glad she didn’t live with her mom and experience that mess. #MamaJune

John G @JohnG500 #MamaJune I love how protected Josh and Pumpkin are of Alana. It’s all because they love her and don’t want anyone else to do her wrong like her mama continues to do. Props to Pumpkin & Josh. @mychelle_lauryn I love how protected Josh and Pumpkin are of Alana. It’s all because they love her and don’t want anyone else to do her wrong like her mama continues to do. Props to Pumpkin & Josh. @mychelle_lauryn #MamaJune

QUEENiE @QUEENiNChARGE91 #RoadToRedemption Thank god for Pumkin,Josh, and Doe Doe them. They do whatever they can do and more. #MamaJune Thank god for Pumkin,Josh, and Doe Doe them. They do whatever they can do and more. #MamaJune #RoadToRedemption

What I See @Jesskiddin13 We shouldn’t have to lose the show just because #MamaJune Pumpkin and Josh deserve their own show, the price they’ve paid so far because of their mother. And who doesn’t love them! June needs 2 get off to the side. Maybe another continent. She’s fired. #MamaJune RoadToRedemption We shouldn’t have to lose the show just because #MamaJune Pumpkin and Josh deserve their own show, the price they’ve paid so far because of their mother. And who doesn’t love them! June needs 2 get off to the side. Maybe another continent. She’s fired. #MamaJuneRoadToRedemption

Rick E @Ricvice1 Josh is a great father and a great man very respectful and just wants to make his family happy. He has more patience then I would have with all of this crap #MamaJune Josh is a great father and a great man very respectful and just wants to make his family happy. He has more patience then I would have with all of this crap #MamaJune

More details on what happened this week in Mama June: Road to Redemption

On the latest episode of Mama June: Road to Redemption, Alana celebrated her sweet 16th birthday this week. She made it very clear that she didn't want June anywhere near her because Alana was still upset with her mother.

However, even though she was uninvited, June decided to show up unannounced at Pumpkin's house. The kids were shocked to see her and June thought that if she showed up with gifts, Alana and the other kids would forgive her.

The kids, on the other hand, were still upset with their mother's behaviour. The Mama June: Road to Redemption star still didn't take responsibility for her actions, or apologize to her children for abandoning them once again.

Even when June was at Pumpkin's house, she was mostly on the phone. Pumpkin accused her of having a new boyfriend, which June denied. Though it's true that June does have a new boyfriend, she didn't want to tell her children about it just then. She claimed that she wanted to reconcile their strained relationship and said that she would tell them about it when things between them got better.

Later, seeing that the kids were still not happy with her being there, the Mama June: Road to Redemption star booked a cab and left Pumpkins house. To make sure that her mother had really left, Pumpkin sent her elder sister Jessica to have a look.

Mama June: Road to Redemption airs every Friday night at 9 pm ET only on WeTv. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

