PS5 user shows his 'dust-filled' gaming console and gamers are in absolute disbelief 

Gaming consoles are a thing of beauty, compact with adequate processing power to play the latest titles. However, some owners don't seem particularly bothered about maintaining their console.

In a shocking video that has been doing the rounds on social media, the TikToker, who goes by the name 'rerockboys', proudly showcases his PS5 which is filled to the brim with dust and dirt.

The video left gamers in absolute disbelief that anyone would be willing to use a dust-covered gaming console. Many users suspected that the dust may have been planted for the sake of clout and attention.

In the video, it's clearly visible that the dust had even started to block the air vents, which are essential to ensure that the gaming console doesn't overheat. One Twitter user wrote:

"Oh, that’s definitely real dust. It’s all brown and dried out from the heat. Check your console’s vents, probably some on there. Real question is, how can it be so much? Did this guy collect dust and throw it on there? How do you even go about collecting so much dust?"

While dust gathering on gaming consoles or computers is common, the TikTok user states that he's had the PS5 for only a little over two and half months, which left netizens scratching their heads and wondering how exactly did so much dust gather in such a short amount of time.

Here's what a few Twitter users have to say:

You got that much dust already? You must be waking up every morning like this. pic.twitter.com/g3ow6P8hlB — The Ginna Gaming (@GinnaThe) March 1, 2021

I thought it was fake too but how do you collect so much dust to fill all those holes, and not have it filled with hairs and other dirt. It looks like the same dust that collected in my One X and PS4 Pro, it’s brownish because it got hot. Or maybe it’s keef 🍁 — 🎮 Dutch 🎮 (@Dutch_Gamer99) March 1, 2021

Advertisement

This was pretty much what I thought lol — Brett Byrne (@Byrne1487) March 1, 2021

Side effects of smoking inside https://t.co/eBu3PaTaTd — 🎮 Dutch 🎮 (@Dutch_Gamer99) March 2, 2021

If it is then he must be playing in a haunted house or a saw mill pic.twitter.com/GBikK5g6PK — Mr Bushido N7 (@GameGeniPrime) March 1, 2021

Advertisement

Despite several users pointing out that dust may have been put there on purpose, in a follow-up video from the user, he discloses that he smokes indoors which led to the rapid build-up of dust and dirt.

Part 2. The owner of this PS5 apparently smokes a lot of blunts. Probably what caused all the dust, although I’m not sure how smoke creates dust but I’m not an expert on dust/smoke 😆. It’s not a fake video however, nor is it fake dust. pic.twitter.com/oPFi8WZS3k — 🎮 Dutch 🎮 (@Dutch_Gamer99) March 1, 2021

Irrespective of the truth, it's always a good idea to keep gaming consoles dust-free, as the build-up may lead to overheating and performance issues. While dust is definitely an issue when it comes to gaming hardware, one gamer was left baffled after he found out his girlfriend had painted over his Xbox for valentine's day.

Woman sparked outrage after she had painted her boyfriend's gaming console for valentine's day

A woman who goes by the name Hayley, on social media, wanted to do something special for her boyfriend on Valentine's day, but she ended up irking the internet when she decided to paint 'The Starry Night' on her boyfriend's Xbox unannounced to him.

Woman paints boyfriend’s Xbox as a Valentine’s Day ‘present’ https://t.co/ItpyTpPL8S — Bitesize World News (@Bitesizewn) February 10, 2021

Advertisement

Many applauded Hayley for putting in the effort, while others called it an act of vandalism. Suffice to say, the boyfriend was shocked upon receiving his now, one-of-a-kind, Xbox.

With gaming consoles, it's always a good idea to keep them away from dust and not tamper with the paint job, failure to do so may lead to performance issues or in the worst-case scenario; a null and void warranty.