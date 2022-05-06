Pulp Pantry on Shark Tank: Cost, founder, and more about the business that converts pulp into snacks

Episode 22 of Shark Tank season 13 is all set to air this Friday on ABC, featuring four interesting business deals.

Kaitlin Mogentale’s Pulp Pantry is one of the businesses to be showcased in the upcoming episode. The company converts juice pulps into chips and healthy snacks.

The brand’s description has been mentioned in the official synopsis of Shark Tank season 13 episode 22. It reads:

"An entrepreneur from Los Angeles, California, is on a mission and presents her new way to snack with impact with her line of healthy treats utilizing recycled vegetable waste.”

The story behind Pulp Pantry

Kaitlin Mogentale got the idea of turning pulp into snacks after she watched her friend make carrot juice. When she asked her friend about the leftover pulp, the latter had no clue what to do with it.

Mogentale took the pulp home and baked her first carrot cookies. She then enquired with a few local juice stores about the leftover pulp, and they too had no idea what to do with it, other than throw it away.

This gave Mogentale the idea of doing something useful with the waste. She started her business, Pulp Pantry, using ingredients like celery, kale pulp, chia seeds and cassava.

The brand’s website reads:

“At Pulp Pantry, we're working to cultivate better, more nutritious & sustainable food choices that serve our generation and generations to come.”

Cost and where to buy?

Pulp Pantry’s website claims that the company is on a mission to end food waste and save water. Their site’s “How It’s Made” section reads:

“We’re taking a stand to eliminate food waste with our favorite ingredient, fresh vegetable juice pulp. For every pound of pulp we save, we also keep 38 gallons of water from going to waste.”

The vegan chips are free of gluten and grain and are available in four different flavors — Jalapeño Lime, Sea Salt, Spicy Barbecue, and Salt ’n’ Vinegar. A pack of four chips bags, weighing five ounces, costs $20. If a customer subscribes for monthly delivery, then it is $18.

Interested buyers can purchase the products from brand’s website or Amazon.

When will Pulp Pantry founder appear on Shark Tank?

Kaitlin Mogentale will appear on Shark Tank to showcase her business, Pulp Pantry, on Friday, May 6. Episode 22 will air on ABC at 8.00 PM Eastern Time (ET).

The founder will seek $500,000 in exchange for 10% equity in her company. After her pitch, the Sharks will be seen enjoying Pulp Pantry snacks and may agree to give her an offer.

Apart from Mogentale’s business, the other four companies to appear in Shark Tank season 13 episode 22 are Ooakshell, Pricklee and Kawaii Lighting.

The panel will consist of sharks Robert Herjavec, Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, and Lori Greiner. They will be joined by guest shark Emma Grede, the CEO of fashion juggernaut Good American and founding partner of SKIMS.

Shark Tank airs new episodes every Friday on ABC at 8.00 PM ET.

Edited by Saman