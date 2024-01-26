Puma Easy Rider “Glacial Gray” sneaker: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored

Puma Easy Rider, one of the most renowned running shoes from Puma, has hit the shoe market this year. With its minimalistic structure and beautiful colorway, this sneaker has been a coveted one since its inception in 1970.

The Glacial Gray colorway, a detailed work of suede, mesh, and leather, has taken a fresh makeover in gray and ivory white. Along with its minimalistic appeal, this sneaker has a lugged outsole in gum rubber contour.

Puma Easy Rider has been a great sneaker for runners, which has been touted by Tommie Smith, John Carlo, and many others. Its suede allure exudes a luxe luster, while its CMEVA midsole enhances practicality.

The Puma Easy Rider "Glacial Gray" colorway was launched on January 13, and it is available at selected retailers for $130.

Puma Easy Rider is back with a fresh makeover

Puma Easy Rider, one of the renowned running shoes from Puma's archive, came to the sneaker world with a fresh makeover. The sneaker has been favored since its inception in 1977, contributing an innovation in the runner's world. After a hiatus, the brand re-introduced the footwear in the "Glacial Grey" colorway.

Puma writes on the Easy Rider shoe,

The epitome of a classic runner, PUMA’s 1977 Easy Rider returns for 2024. A silhouette that revolutionized the jogging craze of the 1970s, the Easy Rider represented several significant steps forward in running innovation when it was originally released almost a half-century ago.

They further illustrated the celebration behind these shoes saying,

The accompanying campaign celebrates the importance of family ties in its many forms. Consisting of diverse family portraiture, the campaign’s intimate vignettes explore the importance of family and childhood. Reveling in the calmness of everyday moments, the imagery’s locations and styling add unexpected and unique twists.

The description continued by saying,

An homage to the family home, part one of the campaign is a tale of history and heirlooms, with more to come from PUMA and the Easy Rider franchise in 2024.The first drop of the PUMA Easy Rider Vintage in “Glacial Gray” will be available in limited quantities starting January 13, 2024, from selected retailers such as Bodega, Atmos, and Sneakersnstuff. The second colorway will be released later this year.

Digging from the archive, the sneaker embodies the detailed work, exuding the creative prowess of the brand. The upper is structured in mesh, while the suede overlay creates a modish allure.

The sole system is engineered with compression-molded EVA foam (CMEVA) in the midsole, which ensures comfort, while its lugged outsole takes care of the grip. The gum-rubber outsole with studs seamlessly complements the overall footwear. Along with the detailed work of suede and mesh upper, the Puma form strip in frosted ivory at the lateral part exudes a modish appearance.

The branding has been done at the heel tab with the big cat illustration. With the frosted ivory-hued lace-up, the sneaker finished off its look, showcasing minimalistic aesthetics.

Puma, the German sneaker mogul, has garnered an assortment of running shoes, cementing a special place in the sportswear realm. Puma showcased its prowess in the shoe by infusing advanced technologies. The Nitro foam, one of the best innovations of the brand, has been infused into its running shoes.

However, Puma Easy Rider "Glacial Gray" was launched on January 13 and came in limited pieces. With a price tag of $130, the sneaker is available at retailers named Bodega, Atmos, and Sneakersnstuff. Another colorway of the Puma Easy Rider is slated to be launched later this year.

