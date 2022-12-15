Puma Future 1.4 Lazertouch football boots: Price, where to buy, release date, and more explored

Puma, the German sportswear label, has taken over the football sphere and has been one of the top labels to contribute in recent years. The label further cemented its name by signing major stars such as Neymar, Pulisic, and Griezmann amongst many others.

It also seems customary for Puma to roll out their patented "Lazertouch" technology over the classic football boot silhouettes, especially for the Future lineage. The generation of the Future Z, the Future Z 1.4 was given a brand new makeover.

The football boot was released on the official e-commerce site of Puma on November 9, 2022. A few sizes can be availed on the official site, while the rest can be availed at reseller sites such as Soccer, Pro Direct, and Uni Sport stores.

Puma Future 1.4 Lazertouch football boots are made out of premium leather at key zones

The recently released Puma Future 1.4 Lazertouch football boots is made out of premium leather at key zones (Image via Sportskeeda)

Puma is one of the most associated labels in the football world. The label is credited with designing some of the most outstanding boots and kits over the years. Iconic boot models such as Ultra and Future Z have been dominant cleat models and have acquired a loyal fan following from fans and athletes, alike.

The label often dresses these silhouettes in their Lazertouch technology, which offers a leather version of the model for those who favor the traditional feel of the boots. The official site introduces the Lazertouch technology over the Future Z 1.4 boots:

"Playmakers, make every play count with FUTURE 1.4 Lazertouch. For this special edition, the latest FUTURE silhouette was equipped with super-soft, premium leather at key contact zones, then treated with Lazertouch technology to improve touch and responsiveness on the ball. When it comes to touch, nothing can touch this football boot."

Point de Penalty @_PointDePenalty



Cette technologie améliore les propriétés de contrôle avec cette paire tout en cuir !



Et esthétiquement il y a délire vous êtes pas d'accord ? Puma présente sa dernière technologie "Lazertouch" pour la Future Z 1.4 !Cette technologie améliore les propriétés de contrôle avec cette paire tout en cuir !Et esthétiquement il y a délire vous êtes pas d'accord ? Puma présente sa dernière technologie "Lazertouch" pour la Future Z 1.4 ! ⚡Cette technologie améliore les propriétés de contrôle avec cette paire tout en cuir !Et esthétiquement il y a délire vous êtes pas d'accord ? 👀 https://t.co/a6TKSx4skA

The Lazertouch technology was seen in the 2021-released 'Craft Pack' and 'Lazertouch Pack.' Following which, in May 2022, the German label rolled out a pair of Future Z 1.3 with the aforementioned itertation.

Now, after six months of the last release, the brand has pulled out of innovation over the latest iteration of the Future Z lineage. The official site introduces the Future Z 1.4 silhouette:

"Playmakers, get ready to Drive Them Crazy with the FUTURE 1.4 – the boot for the most creative player on the pitch. With an adaptive FUZIONFIT+ compression band across the foot that provides the ultimate in fit."

The latest Future Z 1.4 'Lazertouch' football boots come clad in a 'Pristine/ Evening Sky' color scheme. The boots' uppers are constructed out of premium k-leather material, which enhance a new cutting-edge technology with control properties. The forefoot is given a unique look from the k-leather.

For those not in the know yet, the "Lazertouch" technology utilizes lasers to engrave a detailed and distinct pattern upon the boot's mold. This fuses with the upper's K-leather to create a performance-enhancing augmentation through patterns and textures.

Key patterns are applied over select striking zones, which enhances the control properties on the field. The shoe features sock construction and a super lightweight Peba base to finish off the design. One can avail the boots at $220.

Poll : 0 votes