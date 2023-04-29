PUMA KING Pursuit football shoes: Release date, price and more details explored 

The PUMA KING line of football boots has been around since 1966 and was worn by top players such as Eusebio during the World Cup in England. The shoe is part of PUMA's iconic KING line of soccer cleats, which has been a favorite among players for decades.

The brand is back with a new iteration of its iconic cleat shoes in bold hues. On April 27th, it launched the new PUMA KING Pursuit which is now available to purchase on PUMA's official website and app. It is retailing for $200.

New PUMA KING Pursuit football shoes feature K-BETTER upper material

The new model features white and neon green colorways. It has the logo on the tongue and neon green overlays the cleats and the side design of the shoe.

The PUMA KING Pursuit is designed to provide superior traction, support, and comfort on the field. The upper is made from a lightweight and durable microfiber material, which provides a snug and secure fit.

The shoe also features a reinforced heel counter and a TPU outsole, which helps to enhance stability and support during quick turns and sprints.

One of the standout features of the KING Pursuit is its use of PUMA's innovative Netfit technology, which allows the laces to be customized to fit the shape of your foot, providing a personalized and comfortable fit. The shoe also features a sock-like collar, which helps lock in the foot and prevent slippage.

The shoe features PUMA exclusive K-BETTER, a completely new, non-animal based upper material for ultimate touch and control benefits because control is king.

The innovative new upper also contains at least 20% recycled material as a step towards a better future. K-BETTER has proven to outperform the previous KING K-Leather in testing for touch, comfort, and durability.

The upper and sole plates of the KING Ultimate FG, which is part of the Pursuit Pack, are designed to take the player's game to new levels. The PUMA Pursuit Pack, which includes the PUMA KING Pursuit, is designed for big game ballers who want to stand out when others back down.

The brand explained:

"The new KING football boots are made for the final stretch of the season, when every play can make the difference between first and second, glory and defeat. The latest PUMA KING and football tech are paired with a bold new colorway, so you can push through anything and blaze past everyone on your way to the top of the table."

It added:

"K-BETTER has proven to outperform the previous KING K-Leather in testing for touch, comfort, and durability. PUMA is so convinced by the performance characteristics of K-BETTER that it will stop producing football boots with kangaroo leather altogether this year."

The PUMA model has quickly become a popular choice among soccer players, thanks to its combination of style, comfort, and performance-enhancing features. So, don't be late and grab a pair now before it's all gone!

