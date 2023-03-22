Puma Brilliance football boot pack: Price, release date, and more explored

Global sports company Puma has just announced the launch of their women's specific Brilliance Pack, which features three brand-new makeovers.

The latest pack celebrates the brilliance of women in the game of football and inspires the next generation of young female players.

To further mark the launch of the Brilliance Pack, the German sportswear giant has also brought together a team of professional players and a grassroots program designed to inspire and help young girls play football.

The Women's Specific Brilliance football boot pack was released on the official e-commerce site of Puma and select retailers worldwide on March 21, 2023.

The newly-released Puma Brilliance football pack features three new makeovers upon the Future, King, and Ultra football boots

The German sportswear label has started with grassroots activation, which aims to inspire young girls to play football and bring them closer to their female role models. The Brilliance football pack of the label further serves the purpose by providing accessories with the right fit and technology.

It provides female players with support on the pitch, which helps them perform their best. In an official press release, Stephanie Vieira, the Product Line Manager of Teamsport Footwear at Puma, commented upon the newly-released football pack, saying:

“PUMA first introduced a women’s specific fit over two years ago and we have continued to refine and roll out this offering across all of our silos. We feel it is important to support our female athletes with the best equipment with a fit that is tailored to the anatomical shape of a women’s foot.”

Dominique Gathier, senior head of Product Line Management of Teamsport Footwear at the German label, also commented upon the latest pack, saying:

“Women’s football has always been a priority for PUMA and the Brilliance Pack continues this commitment. It is important for us to support the women's game and hosting global activations with our PUMA talent is a great way to help support girls that want to play football.”

The Brilliance pack's three foremost important items are the makeovers upon football boots, i.e. Future, Ultra, and King. The first on the list is Future football boots, which combines the latest Future technology with measurements engineered specifically for a woman's foot. The shoe has been given more volume and instep height to provide a comfortable fit.

The football boot model's upper is constructed out of FUZIONFIT360, which combines a stretchy knit, mesh, and PWRTAPE to lock down the foot. The shoe further features a dual-density Dynamic Motion System outsole to provide stability, agility, and traction.

The second football boot on the list is Ultra Women's. This football boot was the German label's first silhouette to offer the women's specific fit. The shape has been remade to match the anatomical shape of the female foot with the Ultra technology. The shoe features a light Ultraweave upper.

Lastly, the King model has been built with the K-better non-animal upper which features comfort and durability. The lightweight outsole, external heel counter, conical studs, and integrated stability spine offer a female-specific fit.

All three boots are made with at least 20% recycled material.

The Brilliance Pack can be availed via the official e-commerce site of Puma and select retailers on March 21, 2023, in a retail range of $200-$220.

