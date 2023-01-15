Puma MB.02 "Grey/Orange" sneakers: Where to buy, price, and more explored

German sportswear giant Puma's basketball sub-label Hoops is expanding its sneaker catalog in collaboration with the Charlotte Hornets' superstar basketball player LaMelo Ball. The duo will be launching a brand new makeover on their second signature shoe, dubbed the MB.02.

The two collaborators' second signature shoe, MB.02, debuted back in October 13, 2022, and featured multiple technological advancements compared to the 2021-launched beloved MB.01 sneakers. This time, the second signature silhouette will be getting a "Grey/Orange" makeover.

The official release date for the MB.02 "Grey / Orange" hasn't been announced by the German label yet. However, according to the media outlet Sneaker News, the pair of sneakers will be released via Puma and select retailers later this year in 2023.

The upcoming Puma MB.02 "Grey / Orange" sneakers will be launched in 2023

The upcoming Puma MB.02 "Grey / Orange" sneakers will be launched in 2023 (Image via Puma)

The German sportswear label successfully released many color schemes over its first signature shoe alongside the pro-NBA player LaMelo Ball in 2021. The MB.01 sneakers gained the attention of many basketball and sneaker fans as they swiped out every single pair off the shelves in each drop.

In response to the MB.01 sneakers ' success and demand, the German label produced a second signature shoe, dubbed the MB.02. Puma debuted the new MB.02 sneakers in "Supernova" colorway in October 2022. Since then, it has been developed in multiple color schemes. Moreover, he pair, as compared to MB.01, features a myriad of distinctive and upgraded characters.

The MB.02 sneakers are known for their epic proportions and quick responsiveness in the sole unit. In an official press release, the pro-NBA player LaMelo Ball talks about the launch of MB.02 sneakers and how it defines his personal style through design. He says:

“Working with PUMA to design the second version of my signature shoe is something I am incredibly proud of. When creating the MB.02, we took the designs to the next level to reflect my personal style with the flames, RARE and 1 of 1 graphics and bold colors. I’m excited to see fans experience the MB franchise in a new way with the launch of MB.02.”

MeloHive @Meloleague LaMelo PUMA MB.02 / Grey And Orange Colorway. LaMelo PUMA MB.02 / Grey And Orange Colorway. https://t.co/p9IFfpE8Kt

The official press release further gives the details of the sneakers, stating:

"Laying the groundwork for the MB.02 is a NITRO foam-infused midsole that mimics Melo’s signature wings. The theme extends onto the engineered woven mesh upper in epic proportion, making a wide- spanning style statement and offering support, comfort, and breathability in a lightweight package for on-court play."

After being revealed in "Slime," "ROTY," "Phenom," "Jade Green," "Lunar New Year," "Rick and Morty," and many more pairs, the latest iteration to make its appearance is an exotic orange-over-grey color scheme.

The sneaker's upper comes constructed out of an engineered woven mesh material, which helps in increasing the breathability and durability on the court.

Moreover, the upper of the shoes comes clad in a light grey hue, which is wrapped with multiple orange overlays. Hits of orange are also added over shoes' branding, including the tongue logo, which adds a more vibrant touch. The orange hue can also be seen accentuated over medial sides, lower heels, and outsoles.

The MB.02 "Grey / Orange" sneakers are rumored to be released in 2023 via Puma at a retail price of $130.

Poll : 0 votes