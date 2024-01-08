Puma Re-Engineered Fuse 3.0 training shoes: Where to get, release date, and more details explored

An upgraded makeover of Puma Fuse 2.0, named Re-Engineered Fuse 3.0, will hit the running shoe market very soon, backed by the enthusiastic support of revered Cross-Fit game competitor Sam Kwant. Dressed in a black upper, this training shoe promises to bring more space to the toe room, hinting at a more comfortable experience for the wearer.

In the training shoe scene, Puma is a coveted name that boasts many masterpiece soccer boots. The brand, however, began gearing towards improving their training shoes after the pandemic period, garnering attention from fitness enthusiasts.

In this upgraded version of one of the best-selling training shoes from the brand, Puma highlights the spacious facilities along with the HEX TPU heel clip, providing extra support. This brand-new alteration is reportedly slated to launch on January 15. With a price point of $120, the sneaker will come in two colorways for men and women.

Puma Fuse 3.0 gets an innovation for wider foot splay

Puma, the brainchild of the Dassler brothers, offers an array of sports shoes, thus establishing for itself a revered place in the world of athletes. Following the four gold medals won by Jesse Owens, the brand began thriving since 1928, which was continued with Ussain Bolts' remarkable achievements.

In 2022, the brand launched the Puma Fuse 2.0, an innovation in training shoes, that provides comfort and an elegant look. However, the shoe reportedly prompted foot aches during intense training.

The compressed midsole hurt at the heel during a heavy lift, The Coach Web, an online training guide reported. Similarly, several other reviewers found glitches in its design and structure. That Fit Friend, an online reviewer, also complained about the toe flexibility in this iteration.

Nonetheless, Puma comes with a fresh makeover of this iteration, Re-Engineered Fuse 3.0, which commits to enhanced comfort. Regarding the shoe, the CrossFit game competitor Sam Kwant offered his views on the brand's website,

"FUSE 3.0 is hands down the best CrossFit shoe I have ever worn. The new silhouette is incredible; I’ve tested every shoe in the FUSE franchise – and more – and FUSE 3.0 is the one that gets me hyped to head into competition because I know it’s going to elevate my output. PUMA has really changed the game with this one!"

Puma Fuse 3.0 Men's shoe (Image via Puma)

For this particular shoe, the brand has worked on its structure and elevated its width for the spacious facility, enhancing comfort for the wearer. The PUMAGRIP technology takes an upgrade here, enclosing the forefoot with rubber material, ensuring durability.

The FuseFlex metatarsal flex infusion brings traction, making the shoe suitable for excessive training. The shoe discards the old textile upper and embraces new makeup, coming with a poly-mesh silhouette, ensuring flexibility and comfort.

Fuse 3.0 Women's shoe (Image via Puma)

Furthermore, The HEX TPU heel clip shows up in the redesigned model, delivering support to the rear foot. With a lace design and pipe form stripe, the shoe comes in two different colorways. The "Black-Teak-Lime Pow" is selected for the men's section, whereas "Black-Turquoise Surf" is structured in the women's footshape.

Along with the sneaker, the brand will launch four-way stretch training shorts, infused with Dry cell technology and breathable waistband. It includes a mesh tank top and Ultraweave jacket, which absorbs moisture and prevents friction.

The whole collection will be live on January 15 and will be available in Puma and other retail stores. These sneakers are slated to be released with a price tag of $120.