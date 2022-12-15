Puma Ultra Ultimate 'Teaser / Dazzle' football boots: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

Puma, the German sportswear conglomerate, has given its latest silhouette, the Ultra Ultimate, a new makeover. The silhouette was created with inspiration from the automotive industry.

The silhouette, formerly known as "Teaser Edition," has now been rechristened as Dazzle". The boots come in a vibrant camo print.

These boots were released on the official e-commerce site of Puma and select retailers on October 14, 2022. They can currently be availed in select sizes on Puma and at reseller sites such as Uni Sport, Soccer, and more.

Learn more about the camouflage-style Puma Ultra Ultimate 'Teaser / Dazzle' football boots

The recently released Puma Ultra Ultimate 'Teaser / Dazzle' football boots come clad in a camo effect for disguising features (Image via Sportskeeda)

The German sportswear behemoth has moved on from the Future Z 1.3 Teaser Edition it released in March to focus on its newest silhouette, the Ultra Ultimate, which debuted in July. The uppers of the most recent boots are covered in a dazzle camouflage pattern. Following on from the evoSpeed dazzle camo, this silhouette has been in the works for a decade.

The official site introduces the Ultra Ultimate silhouette as:

"Play Fast. Footballers, meet a defender’s worst nightmare: the ULTRA Ultimate. It has a lightweight ULTRAWEAVE upper and a redesigned firm ground sole plate that helps get you to the ball faster and pick out the bottom corner. The Dazzle version has a pattern inspired by dazzle camouflage to ensure your game-winning skills are hiding in plain sight."

The site goes on to describe the "Dazzle" makeover as follows:

"They knew you could be fast, but not this fast. The ULTRA DAZZLE FG/AG football boot combines all the latest ULTRA tech with a dazzle camouflage pattern that means they’ll never see you coming – until it’s too late."

AdioszPLBootMaker @welcomeX001 Puma Ultra Ultimate 'Teaser' 2022 Puma Ultra Ultimate 'Teaser' 2022 https://t.co/pWo3By4TZJ

The football boot features a 'Black / White / Fizzy Light' color scheme, with the upper constructed out of the German label's innovative and lightweight ULTRAWEAVE technology. The technology produces the lightest and highest-performance material.

The ULTRAWEAVE technology combines engineered fabric with a 4-way stretch to reduce weight and friction.

The upper is primarily white and black, with striking yellow accents. The PWRPRINT is used on the upper, which provides micro-level stability and improves ball contact and durability. The upper graphic, which is a complex pattern of geometric shapes, obscures the features.

The shoe's outsole, a dual-density SPEEDPLATE, is designed for quick acceleration.

The outsoles are perfect for the firm and artificial grass ground and provide the ultimate grip for dynamic and multi-dimensional movements. The shoe further features a removable insole for better utility.

The Puma Ultra Ultimate 'Dazzle' football boots were released on the official e-commerce site of Puma and select retailers on October 14, 2022, at a retail price of $240. Currently, these boots can be availed at the reseller sites such as Soccer for $129.99.

