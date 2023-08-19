PUMA x AC Milan Third kit 2023/24: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The all-new Rossoneri Third outfit for the 2023–24 season was recently presented by AC Milan and the world-renowned sports brand PUMA . The custom design is an innovative celebration of diversity that aims to bring together the distinct generations of Rossoneri supporters worldwide.

When AC Milan faces Hellas Verona at the San Siro on the weekend of September 24, it will be Rossoneri's second home game of the year. The new Third kit will be making its debut in this game.

The brilliantly designed PUMA x AC Milan Third kit 2023/24 was officially launched on August 17, 2023. The items of this kit are currently available for purchase from the online as well as select offline stores of PUMA , alongside its partnering retail merchants. The price for these jerseys varies from $75 to $140, based on the size you chose, as they are also offered in kid's sizes. For adults, the size range of XS to 3XL is being sold by the brand.

PUMA x AC Milan Third kit 2023/24 features a brilliant mix of blue and purple hues

The color scheme of the jersey honors the inclusive and diverse culture that has remained at the core of AC Milan since its inception. A long-standing dedication to inclusivity is reflected in the Club's RespAct manifesto, that aims to further the ideals of equality, diversity, and inclusion, and is made up of a number of activities that carry out the Club's commitment to combat all types of discrimination and prejudice.

A homage to AC Milan's historic past, the newly released Third kit's distinctive color scheme of ravish, effervescent lime, white, royal sapphire, and majestic purple is exquisitely complimented by a sleek monochrome recreation of the classic club crest.

Marco Mueller, the sportswear brand’s Senior Head of Product Line Management Teamsport Apparel, commented on the idea behind the latest jersey design, saying:

“The shared rich history between PUMA and AC Milan is embodied in the spirit of football.”

He further added:

“Our latest kit pays tribute to the fans - a unifying symbol that encapsulates not just their unwavering devotion to the club, but also their love for the unique and unconventional. This jersey is a testament to the power of sport in bridging cultural divides.”

This Third football shirt has its own style and hues, which genuinely serves as a symbol of inclusiveness, while also highlighting the strength of variety.

Modern technology is included into the latest Authentic jersey to ensure maximum convenience and effectiveness on the field. The kit's structural, 4-way stretch construction, made possible by the use of ULTRAWEAVE fabric, lowers weight as well as friction while enabling players to move with ease and comfort. Sweating is reduced to a minimum thanks to the fabric's inbuilt dryCELL tech.

The Replica variant is constructed from 100% recycled polyester as well as fitted with dryCELL sweat-wicking tech.

Both jerseys are entirely constructed of reused components, with the exceptions being the trims and embellishments.

While the PUMA x AC Milan 23/24 Third Authentic Men's Jersey is marked with a $140 price tag, the regular men's jersey is purchasable for $95. Lastly, the kids size can be bought for $75 apiece.

Don't forget to get your hands on these exclusive football jerseys before they sell out.