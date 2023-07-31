Puma x Borussia Dortmund 2023-24 cup kit: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Puma has reconnected with the Borussia Dortmund football team, also known as BVB, to launch their 2023–24 season's cup kit. The dynamic duo's latest kit was officially unveiled last night during the BVB pre-season tour of the United States in Las Vegas. The kit was worn by players while competing against Manchester United football club.

Borussia Dortmund, known as Ballspielverein Borussia 09 e.V. Dortmund, is a German professional sports club, which is based in Dortmund, North Rhine Westphalia. The football club's latest jersey blends innovation with tradition.

Puma x Borussia Dortmund 2023-24 cup kit was released via the official e-commerce site of Puma and select FC club retailers on July 31, 2023.

The newly released Puma x Borussia Dortmund 2023-24 cup kit is clad in a yellow and black color scheme

The German label Puma first joined forces with German football club BVB in 2012 during the 2012-2013 Bundesliga season. Ever since the football club has continued to wear the German label's sponsored kits.

Dortmund, which was once known as the city of steel has been symbolized for its resilience and enduring strength. Dortmund FC has won the German Cup, and German Supercup and has reached the Champion Leagues finale, increasing their fan base globally.

Their latest 2023-24 kit pays homage to this legacy while still looking forward to the future. In an official press release Macro Mueller, the Senior Head of Product Line Management at Teamsport Apparel at Puma comments,

"Every year, we eagerly anticipate crafting a Cup kit for the BVB team, and this year is no exception. The concept of a Cup kit is unique, just like the design of this year's kit. We're proud to have collaborated with BVB on a kit that draws inspiration from the Club's beloved home city, with the famous Black and Yellow colors and can't wait to witness it on pitch.”

The feelings were reciprocated by Carsten Cramer, Borussia Dortmund Managing Director, as he commented,

"We're especially glad for the opportunity to reveal and launch our new Cup kit during our pre-season US tour. To us this is a sign of appreciation towards our international fan base, and we hope they enjoy this new fantastic kit as much as our players do.”

The new kit features multiple retro-futuristic designs, including the feature of all-over print in black and yellow hues, which represent the spirits of Borussen's next generation. The authentic home jerseys retail for $140, while the replica jersey retails for $95.

The jerseys are constructed out of ULTRAWEAVE fabric and cutting-edge technology, which provided comfort while playing alongside optimal performance. The kit boasts a structure 4-way stretch design, which decreases the weight of fabric and friction, allowing the football players to move freely.

Most prominently, the jersey features dryCELL technology integrated, which is integrated into the fabric to keep the body sweat-free. Moreover, the jerseys are made with 100% recycled materials.

The new 2023/24 BVB Cup football kit can be availed via the PUMA physical stores, the official e-commerce site, the BVB store at SIGNAL IDUNA PARK, the official BVB e-commerce site, and at select retailers worldwide, starting July 31, 2023.