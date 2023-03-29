Puma x CoComelon sneaker collection: Where to get, price, release date, and more explored

Puma is collaborating with one of the most streamed American YouTube channels of all time, Cocomelon. The YouTube channel, which is a favorite among children, is launching a kid-exclusive collection with the German sportswear label.

The collection will feature five distinct makeovers upon five different sneaker models and will be clad in playful and vibrant makeovers. Besides that, it will also contain apparel in children's sizes.

The collaboration will be launched on the official e-commerce site of Puma and select retailers such as Foot Locker on March 31, 2023.

The Puma x CoComelon collaborative collection is designed after fan-favorite characters Cody, Nina, and JJ

The upcoming Puma x CoComelon collaborative collection features five sneaker makeovers in kids' sizes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Puma has been on a collaborative streak ever since it stepped into 2023. So far, the German brand has collaborated with famous artists, influencers, and culturally-relevant labels.

After launching collaborations with Dixie D'Amelio, SpongeBob, Final Fantasy XIV, Gen G., June Ambrose, Jeff Staple, Palamo, and more, it is now joining forces with CoComelon, an iconic YouTube channel and the No.1 preschool entertainment franchise.

The duo are teaming up to bring apparel and footwear items in kid's sizes. The line takes inspiration from beloved CoComelon characters like Cody, Nina, and JJ, all of whom are celebrated with individually designed sneakers.

The remaining two sneakers from the collection capture the spirit of CoComelon, which is known for its unique and fun learning prospects for preschoolers.

The official site introduces the collaboration as follows:

"We’re singing to a new tune. PUMA X COCOMELON brings your kid’s favorite show to life in this first-of-its-kind collab. Cool and comfy footwear is designed after CoComelon’s own JJ, Nina, and Cody."

The collection includes:

RS-X, which can be availed in little kids' sizes for $85 and toddler sizes for $75. Cali Star, which can be availed in little kids' sizes for $75 and toddler sizes for $70. Future Rider, which can be availed in little kids' sizes for $70 and toddler sizes for $65. Suede, which can be availed in little kids' sizes for $70 and toddler sizes for $60. Slipstream, which can be availed in little kids' sizes for $80 and toddler sizes for $70.

The Suede sneakers are based on JJ's character. It is clad in vibrant blue hues and a teddy bear graphic with yellow laces to honor JJ's blond hair.

The Future Rider sneakers are a nod to Cody, who loves dinosaurs. The shoe features dinosaur graphics upon the heel tabs and leather laces. It comes clad in green and is ideal for entertaining kids.

The Cali Star sneakers are a nod to Nina's character, and come clad in the adorable pink hue, displaying the bunny's playful energy.

Lastly, the RS-X and Slipstream are inspired by CoComelon and its All-Day Fun concept.

One can avail the entire collection starting March 31, 2023, on the official website of Puma and select retailers.

Poll : 0 votes