Puma x Cordae debut collaboration: Price, release date, and more explored

Puma, a German sportswear label, has collaborated with two-time Grammy-nominated artist Cordae to launch their first collaborative collection, which will feature apparel and footwear pieces. The duo will launch a co-branded collection, which will be completely executed in a grayscale color scheme with bold graphics and prints.

The duo's apparel collection offer pieces such as hoodie, sweatpants and tees, whereas the footwear collection offers two pieces, including the Hi-Level Suede and Hi-Level RS-X. These sneakers combine Puma's vast archival history and technological advancements with Cordae's creative mind as an artist.

The latest collaboration between the duo celebrates the launch of Cordae's latestv brand and record label, Hi-Level. The collection was launched on February 23, 2023, via the e-commerce site of Puma, Foot Locker and select retailers.

More about newly released Puma x Cordae 8-piece debut collaborative collection

The newly released Puma x Cordae 8-piece debut collaborative collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

American rapper, singer, and songwriter Cordae Amari Dunston kickstarted 2023 on a superb note, as he has already new music: Two Tens alongside Anderson .Paak. Now, he has launched a new clothing collaboration alongside German sportswear label Puma to expand the impact of his apparel brand, Hi-Level, in a big way.

The collaborative collection comprises two sneakers and an apparel collection in a mix of premium materials. The collection showcases Cordae's casual and minimalistic style in monochromatic and grayscale hues. The site introduces the collaborative collection as follows:

"Introducing PUMA x CORDAE HI-LEVEL. Created in collaboration with Cordae, collection pieces are fresh and streetwise in grayscale with bold graphic prints and authentic cobranding."

The two sneakers in the collection are Cordae's takes on the German label's classic silhouettes, Suede and RS-X in big kids and adult sizes.

The shoes maintain the OG DNA with subtle tweaks. The first shoe in the collection is the CORDAE Hi-Level Suede Sneakers, which comes clad in a "Black and White" color scheme. The site introduces the sneaker model as follows:

"Celebrate Cordae's new brand and record label, Hi Level, with these suede sneakers. PUMA has partnered with Cordae to highlight his latest achievements while inspiring you to reach your next level of greatness."

The shoes come in low-boot construct with a distinct detail of suede on heel and toeboxes. The shoe retails for $90. The second shoe in the collection is the CORDAE Hi-Level RS-X Sneakers, which comes clad in a triple-black color scheme.

The shoe comes constructed ina mix of mesh suede and leather material. The underlays are of black mesh overlaid by suede and leather overlays. The shoe features the iconic RS running system, which has a comfortable cushioning technology. A "Hi Level" branded detail is added on the heel and tongues in reflective ink. The shoe retails for $120.

The apparel pieces feature three tees, a hoodie and sweatpants, all of which can be retailed in a price ranging from $40-120. The entire collaborative collection can be availed on the e-commerce site of Puma, Foot Locker and select retailers, as they were launched on February 23, 2023.

