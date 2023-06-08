Puma x LaMelo Ball MB.02 Low "LaMel-O" sneakers: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored

Puma and its "Hoops" basketball sub-label are expanding their collaborative sneaker catalog with the Charlotte Hornets' beloved basketball player LaMelo Ball. The dynamic duo will be continuing their partnership with the launch of a new makeover upon the NBA player's second signature shoe, dubbed the MB.02 Low sneakers in the "LaMel-O" makeover in the coming week.

The second signature shoe of the duo debuted back in 2022 on October 13th and instantly became popular. The shoe featured upgraded and distinctive characteristics when compared to 2021 launched MB.01 sneaker model. The latest makeover, LaMel-O is given neon accents to immediately catch the attention of sneakerheads.

An official release date for the MB.02 Low "LaMelo-O" sneakers hasn't been announced by the label yet, however, according to the media outlet Sole Retriever, and retailer site Foot Locker, the pair will be released via the official e-commerce site of Puma, Foot Locker, and select retailers on June 16, 2023.

The upcoming Puma x LaMelo Ball MB.02 Low "LaMel-O" sneakers feature pops of Elektro Green hues

The upcoming Puma x LaMelo Ball MB.02 Low "LaMel-O" sneakers feature pops of Elektro Green hues (Image via Sportskeeda)

The German sportswear label has continued to maintain a successful relationship with LaMelo Ball since the launch of the first signature shoe in 2021. The MB.01 sneakers became a fan favorite, which is why the sportswear giant decided to release the MB.02 sneakers.

The label's MB.02 sneakers debuted with the "Supernova" colorway. In an official press release, LaMelo Ball speaks about his signature MB.02 sneakers and how the designs of the shoes reflect his "personal style":

“Working with PUMA to design the second version of my signature shoe is something I am incredibly proud of. When creating the MB.02, we took the designs to the next level to reflect my personal style with the flames, RARE and 1 of 1 graphics and bold colors.”

The signature sneaker line with Puma has been clad in multiple exotic colorways. After previously being revealed in "Whisper," "Gorange," and "Be You" makeovers, the latest colorway to appear over the silhouette is the playful "LaMel-O" colorway.

The colorway comes clad in an "Elektro Green / White / Grey" color scheme. The "LaMel-O" color scheme is inspired by the fictional cereal, which has been seen in LaMelo Ball's Hulu ads.

The MB.02 Low makeover has been clad in several unique design elements with white and green making up most of it. The upper of the shoe is constructed out of mono mesh and TPU material. The mono mesh and TPU materials both have been constructed to give better durability and lightweight comfort.

The tongue tag of the sneakers features graphic cartoon imagery of LaMelo on the right sneaker, while the left shoe features the "O" logo from LaMel-O cereal. The white and green are contrasted with the grey-hued accents. The grey accents are added upon the TPU overlays on the toe as well as the midfoot.

The green leather overlays placed upon the heel are added to Melo's logo. The look is finished off with the green Nitro Foam-infused midsoles and marble-patterned white, black, and green rubber outsoles. The pair will be released via the Puma site in men's ($125), grade-school ($105), pre-school ($85), and toddler ($70) sizes.

Poll : 0 votes