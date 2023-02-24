Puma x LaQuan Smith footwear collection: Release date, price and more details explored

Puma x LaQuan Smith, a collaboration first anticipated in 2021, was finally released on February 22, 2023. The dynamic duo released their first collaborative work, which is a line of combined products in sport and fashion accompanied by luxury athleisure.

Popular silhouettes from the brand, along with tees, dresses, a corset top, and leggings have been reinterpreted with the signature work by LaQuan Smith. All these collections are now available online and offline in the official store of Puma as well as in selected global retailers. The price range is between $60 to $120.

The Puma x LaQuan Smith collaboration has used AR technology

Two sneakers edition of Puma x LaQuan Smith footwear collection (Image via Footwear News)

The immersive nature of the interaction is evident in the fast development of social media platforms handled by the brands. It also reveals the ambitious digital plans of high-end brands, including how they want to use cutting-edge technology.

Close-ups of Puma x LaQuan Smith footwears (Image via Sportskeeda)

The designer of this collaboration, LaQuan Smith, is a prominent American fashion designer known for his glamorous designs. He first gained attention in the fashion industry in 2010 when he launched his eponymous brand at the age of 21. Since then, he has become a favorite of celebrities and fashionistas, with clients including Rihanna, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, and Kim Kardashian.

Smith is known for his bold and daring designs that often feature intricate details and cutouts, and he is particularly celebrated for his use of leather and sheer fabrics. He has also shown his collections at New York Fashion Week and has been featured in numerous fashion publications, including Vogue, Elle, and Harper's Bazaar.

Two popular sneakers, namely RS-X and Kosmo Rider, recently got the modifications from LaQuan Smith, giving a sumptuous update to the former while managing to remain tastefully subtle. Metallic accents like the Formstrip and lace locks are especially eye-catching against the upper's modern black design. These shoes, fresh off the runway, will elevate any ensemble.

Moreover, the Kosmo Riders are all dressed up and ready to go, as Smith gave the sneakers a fashion-forward makeover, enhancing their distinctively futuristic form. The upper's distinctive design particularly stands out, with silvery metallic accents adding a flashy touch.

The collection's clothing, such as the shoes, was given a chrome treatment and featured other signature Smith touches, including clean, crisp lines and a mashup of materials that elevate athleisure to the level of athluxury. The collaboration includes customized body suits and corset tops, as well as upgraded staples like shirts and leggings.

For all the fashionistas, sports enthusiasts, and sneakerheads, the premium Puma x LaQuan Smith collection is now available in stores. Grab the ones that would be perfect for a refreshed wardrobe staple.

