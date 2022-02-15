Fans surprised as Julia Fox opens for LaQuan Smith at NYFW hours after Kanye West split news

Amidst the news of Kanye West and Julia Fox's split, Julia showed up on LaQuan Smith's runway show. However, this time she wasn't sitting in the front row but was busy backstage preparing to open the show.

On Monday, Valentine's Day, Julia Fox was busy at LaQuan Smith backstage getting ready for her big debut at New York Fashion Week 2022.

Julia Fox looking glamourous at the LaQuan Smith Runway

Julia Fox appeared on LaQuan Smith's runway as the show's opening model in a tight sleek bun. She looked spectacular in a long, skintight black gown with cut-outs at the cleavage, mid-riff, and back, which flaunted her slender figure. The dress had long sleeves and a turtleneck which brought out the charm of Julia's body shape.

Smith went on to describe his relationship with Julia Fox as a model in an interview with WWD,

“Julia has been my girl from Day One.” “Julia has been so supportive of me from my early days. She always comes to me for a nasty catsuit for a night out on the town and it just felt kind of pressy and gaggy and I was like, ‘let’s just do it.’ It’s not far-fetched. People anticipate coming to a LaQuan Smith show for a gag kind of moment, a little excitement.”

Smith added,

“I was like now is the perfect time to do it — let’s just throw her in there. She looks incredible, and I’m like I just want to have fun with it.”

Julia Fox's look was complete with antique-themed silver jewelry. She wore big bangles on both wrists and a pair of silver earrings. She wore red on her nails and accessorized the outfit with white high heels.

Before her arrival on the runway, the show started with a moment of silence for the late André Leon Talley, who was a mentor to Smith. "This one's for you, Andre," was heard by the audience from a voice over the sound system, moments before the show began.

Later, after the show, Smith also gave a statement regarding his mentor Andre to the AP news, saying,

“He changed my life. Andre gave me money to go to Paris. I had never been to Paris before. Andre said you take this check and you go to Paris and you just sit down at a cafe. You go to the Champs-Élysées. He really believed in me at the age of 21.”

The 33-year-old designer is a Queens native and established his brand, LaQuan Smith, in 2013. He has dressed major celebrity names, including Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Bieber, and Kim Kardashian West.

Fan reactions to Julia Fox at the LaQuan Smith runway

Miss KIDCORE™️ 2022 @LOUIS_via_ROMA Julia Fox opening LaQuan Smith. Iconic. It girl shit Julia Fox opening LaQuan Smith. Iconic. It girl shit

𝓶𝓪𝓽𝓽 @mooglare julia fox has had quite a day:

morning: break up announcement with kanye

afternoon: cut article drops

night: laquan smith opener julia fox has had quite a day:morning: break up announcement with kanyeafternoon: cut article dropsnight: laquan smith opener

Lisa Tant @LisaTant Guess who showed up on the runway of LaQuan Smith at New York Fashion Week? Julia Fox - after breakup with Kanye Guess who showed up on the runway of LaQuan Smith at New York Fashion Week? Julia Fox - after breakup with Kanye https://t.co/tTvm2N2TdA

Kyle Rice @kylericedesign Say what you want about Kanye but Julia Fox would have never been the opener for LaQuan Smith if it wasn’t for his antics Say what you want about Kanye but Julia Fox would have never been the opener for LaQuan Smith if it wasn’t for his antics

sam🍡 @pinkmochhi Julia fox getting ready for laQuan smith fashion show Julia fox getting ready for laQuan smith fashion show https://t.co/enjqdFdgNo

MAL @malb93 Julia Fox for the LaQuan Smith fashion show 🤍 Julia Fox for the LaQuan Smith fashion show 🤍✨ https://t.co/hyqg2DT0ck

Fans were surprised and charmed by Fox's New York Fashion Week 2022 runway debut at the LaQuan show, and they were surprised to see her on the runway amidst the news of her split with Kanye West.

In other news, even though there hasn't been confirmation on the split news from Ye, Julia's rep has given confirmation to Page six. They announced,

“Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators, but they are no longer together.”

What are your thoughts regarding these turn of events?

