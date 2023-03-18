Puma x Palomo Spain Drop 2: Price, release date, and more explored

German sportswear giant Puma has reunited with Spanish fashion label Palomo Spain to release an apparel, accessories, and footwear collection. The duo is again seamlessly blending the savoir-faire attitude of the Spanish luxury label with the sportswear esthetics of the sportswear giant. The pair has created a gender-neutral collection for Summer Spring 2023.

The duo's latest collection pays homage to the classic surfing culture, which fits right in with the summer season. The collection draws inspiration from the 1960s and 1970s surf culture. After previously kicking off their partnership in September 2022, this marks the duo's second collection.

The collaboration Drop 2 dynamic duo went on sale on March 18, 2023, at a few select stores, including Palomo Spain and the Puma official e-commerce site.

Puma x Palomo Spain Drop 2 features apparel, accessories, and footwear items

(Image via Sportskeeda)

The latest collective collection between the German label and Palomo Spain comes after the German sportswear label recently collaborated with TikToker Dixie D'Amelio and the beloved animated series SpongeBob. It pays homage to the classic surf culture. The official site introduces the collection:

"The second season of PUMA x PALOMO takes inspiration from both summer sports and vintage surf posters from Hawaii and the south of Spain. The collection's pieces feature bold, colourful graphics and a ‘70s-inspired aesthetic."

The surf culture from the 1960s and 1970s emerged as an expression of adventure and freedom. The official German label site also introduces a collaborative collection:

"The new capsule combines surf and style, with a ‘70s aesthetic that draws inspiration from vintage surf posters from Hawaii and the south of Spain. Sporty silhouettes are given avant-garde touches with bold patterns and sunny colors, resulting in an exceptional collection that celebrates the freedom and optimism of surf life."

The collaborative collection includes -

1) Slipstream sneakers retail for $150.

2) Slipstream Mule, which retails for $140.

3) Jacket, which retails for $225 in two colors.

4) Pants, which retail for $150 in two colors.

5) Long Sleeve Top, which retails for $95.

6) Graphic Tee, which retails for $50 in two colors.

7) Hoodie, which retails for $125 in two colors.

8) Reversible Bucket Hat, which retails for $45.

9) X-Body clutch bag, which retails for $90.

10) Backpack, which retails for $120.

The latest collection features two new footwear items, including a makeover of Slipstream and a Mule. Slipstream comes in a 'Light Mint/White/Pristine' color scheme. The mule comes covered in a monochromatic pink hue with chunky hook-and-loop straps.

Other than footwear, the collection features five different gender-neutral apparel choices.

The apparel pieces feature cotton tees, hoodies, cargo pants, bomber jackets, and fluid long-sleeve tops. The collection also features accessory items, including a mint-hued Moire backpack, a crossbody bag, and a reversible bucket bag, both of which feature 60's-inspired colorful prints.

The collaborative Drop 2 can be purchased on the official e-commerce site and in select stores of Puma, the Puma mobile app, Palomo Spain, and select retailers starting March 18, 2023. The collection retails in the price range of $45 to $225.

