Puppy Love review: Is the new Amazon Freevee rom-com a hit or a miss?

Puppy Love is the latest addition to Amazon Freevee's list of romantic comedy films. The movie debuted on the streaming platform on Friday, August 18, 2023. The movie is written by Peter Stass, Greg Glienna, Richard Alan Reid, Dan Scheinkman, and Kirsten Guenther. Reild has directed it, along with Nick Fabiano.

Puppy Love depicts the love story of two utterly opposite individuals who fall in love with each other under very unusual circumstances. The official synopsis for the movie, given by Amazon Freevee, reads as follows:

"After a disastrous first date, wild child Nicole and socially anxious Max vow to lose each other’s numbers, until they learn that their dogs found a love match, and now puppies are on the way! The hilariously mismatched Nicole and Max are forced to become responsible co-parents, but may end up finding love themselves."

Viewers have been curious to learn how Puppy Love has unfolded ever since the rom-com dropped on Freeve. Despite its inconsistent pacing and a few over-the-top moments, the movie as a rom-com stands out due to its emotionally driven and charming portrayal of events and the promising acting by the lead cast. Thus, it is definitely a hit.

A review of Amazon Freevee's Puppy Love - An enthralling romantic comedy

Strong writing makes the rom-com real and relatable

A still from Puppy Love (Image Via IMDb)

Puppy Love is a simple yet endearing romantic comedy movie that is bound to give the audience a feel-good experience. The film is arresting to watch as it chronicles the story of Max and Nicole, two strangers who are different from one another, who are brought together by their pet dogs, Channing and Chloe.

The writers of the movie, entailing Kirsten Guenther, Peter Stass, Richard Alan Reid, Greg Glienna, and Dan Scheinkman, have done a great job of writing the screenplay in such a way that it feels raw and real. They have not tried to rush the series of events in order to develop the elements of romance between the two lead characters as soon as possible.

However, they have given the story a proper time to make the two contrasting characters fall in love with each other organically. It is one of the biggest highlights of this movie, and it is what makes it stand out among other romantic comedies. There are a few moments that might seem a bit forced or over-the-top, but that doesn't take away from the craziness of this Amazon Freevee movie.

Impressive acting by the lead pair made the movie worth the watch

A poster for Puppy Love (Image Via IMDb)

Lucy Hale as Nicole and Grant Gustin as Max have given their all in the movie. The two actors have done a brilliant job of portraying their respective characters. Hale has delved deep into her character and brought out the hidden complexities on screen, which is needed in the film.

She has made her character extremely relatable and vulnerable, which ultimately adds to her on-screen charisma. On the other hand, Grant Gustin has also made the character of Max his own by giving it the proper weight it needs. He portrayed the insecurities and desires of the characters on screen in a gripping manner, which added to the success of the romantic comedy.

Other supporting actors in the movie include Nore Davis as Sid, Al Miro as Hunter Fosterini, Christine Lee as Shay, Jane Seymour as Diane Matthews, Michael Hitchcock as Dr. Hert, and Corey Woods as Harper. They have also done a good job of playing their respective characters in the new movie.

