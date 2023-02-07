"Pure love": Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition fans get emotional as Chrissy and Mama Jones mend their differences

VH1 aired the season 3 finale of Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition on Monday, February 6 at 8 pm ET.

The episode was filled with emotional moments as Chrissy Jones organized a special event for the cast's loved ones who have passed away. She confessed that she never got over her mother's death and never dealt with it because s died alone in her home. Chrissy did not know about the sad news for many days and got emotional disclosing the same.

Mama Jones (Nancy) kept her hand on her daughter-in-law, Chrissy, saying that she was also her mother. Nancy revealed that her death left a huge impact on her and now she wanted to sort things out with Chrissy. They have been fighting each other over multiple issues for the past many years.

Mariahlynn got emotional after seeing them hug because she knew that this what Jim wanted, for his mother and his wife to get along. Chrissy and Mama Jones embraced their new relationship by releasing a lantern into the sky together as they wanted to let go of their madness and give their relationship another chance.

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition fans got emotional seeing the "pure love" between Chrissy and Nancy, who have been fighting for a long period of time.

J.Jo @MissJmeJo #LHHFamReunion this season was a complete mess! Best thing to see was Mama Jones & Chrissy mend their relationship! That was pure love #LHHFamReunion this season was a complete mess! Best thing to see was Mama Jones & Chrissy mend their relationship! That was pure love ❤️

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition fans feel happy to see the Jones family come together

Jim Jones arrived in the finale of the show and was happy to see the two most important ladies in his life getting along. Nancy and Chrissy told Jim that they had healed from all of their problems and had let go of their fights.

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition fans were glad to see the family get back together and praised them for improving their relationship.

Jack 🌸🍷 @HeatherGaysGay 🏽 #LHHFamReunion I love Mama Jones and Chrissy getting along! I hope they can leave this trip and be a family unit again I love Mama Jones and Chrissy getting along! I hope they can leave this trip and be a family unit again 😍🙏🏽 #LHHFamReunion https://t.co/XO3Uej2ijp

GROWTH. 🏾 To see how far Chrissy & Mama Jones have come is BEAUTIFUL &!gives me chills to see the work they’ve put in towards growing together. And OG #LHHNY heads remember at one point those two were cool, eating together, mending fences. #LHHFamReunion GROWTH. To see how far Chrissy & Mama Jones have come is BEAUTIFUL &!gives me chills to see the work they’ve put in towards growing together. And OG #LHHNY heads remember at one point those two were cool, eating together, mending fences. #LHHFamReunion #LHHFamilyReunion GROWTH. ♥️👏🏾💯 https://t.co/PrF82m5rRz

ERIC @EricUnedited #LHHReunion #LHHFamReunion #LHHNY Chrissy’s mother is stunning. Damn she was beautiful. Now we see where Chrissy gets it from. Them Cuban genes don’t play no games. #LHHFamilyReunion Chrissy’s mother is stunning. Damn she was beautiful. Now we see where Chrissy gets it from. Them Cuban genes don’t play no games. #LHHFamilyReunion #LHHReunion #LHHFamReunion #LHHNY

#LHHFamReunion I haven't seen this in a long time, and i'm not all into it like that, but its really good to see Jim Jones, Chrissy, and his Mother all getting along together I haven't seen this in a long time, and i'm not all into it like that, but its really good to see Jim Jones, Chrissy, and his Mother all getting along together 💐#LHHFamReunion

Keith @AQuietRiot Chrissy & Mama Jones All That Time Just Wasted #LHHFAMREUNION Chrissy & Mama Jones All That Time Just Wasted #LHHFAMREUNION https://t.co/5XGMCS2QdX

Ilovemarylinmonroe @Ilovemarylinmo3 It’s Chrissy and Nancy holding the lantern thaw wholesome #LHHFamReunion It’s Chrissy and Nancy holding the lantern thaw wholesome #LHHFamReunion https://t.co/3EYisDxuNX

What else did the Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition cast share during the activity?

Amara said that her mother is "everything" to her and asked other cast members to call their loved ones before it gets too late.

Shekinah Jo revealed that her mother, who was also her best friend, died right in front of her eyes. Gunplay said that he recently buried his grandmother, with whom he did not get along but helped him become the man that he is today.

He also apologized to Spice and Miami Tip for fighting the latter at a charity event organized by Spice, however, Miami Tip refused to accept his apology. Spice remembered her father at the event while Phresher expressed his love for his fiance Jenn.

VH1 has not disclosed if Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition will return for a fourth season.

