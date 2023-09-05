PURPLE KISS 2023 Festa US tour: How to buy tickets, prices, dates, venues & all you need to know 

Popular South Korean girl group PURPLE KISS is officially set to go on their first-ever US tour, Festa, with 17 electrifying shows lined up across various cities in America. The announcement came from organizer Leo Presents, sending fans into a frenzy of excitement.

PURPLE KISS, known for their mesmerizing performances and chart-topping hits, will kick off their Festa US tour at the iconic Regent Theater in Boston, Massachusetts, at the end of October.

The tour promises to be an unforgettable experience, as PURPLE KISS will make its way down the East Coast, enchanting fans in various cities along the route. New York, Pennsylvania, and more will witness the group's incredible stage presence and music.

Tickets for the tour are now available for purchase as of September 4, beginning at 10 a.m. CST. The tickets can be purchased via Ticketweb.com.

Prices for tickets range from $50 and up to $250, with various upgrade packages also accessible for fans looking to enhance their concert experience.

Fans can also follow the band's social media handles to stay updated with the latest news about the tour.

PURPLE KISS' tour will begin in Boston and end in Los Angeles

PURPLE KISS will kick off the month-long scheduled tour with their concert in Boston, scheduled for October 31, 2023. After visiting several cities across America, the band will finally wrap up their tour with their final concert in Los Angeles on November 28, 2023.

The following are the complete details of the tour with the dates and locations:

October 31, 2023: Boston, Massachusetts, Regent Theater

November 01, 2023: New York City, New York, Queen’s Theatre

November 03, 2023: Yet to Be Announced

November 04, 2023: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Temple Performing Arts

November 06, 2023: Charlotte, North Carolina, Black Box Theater

November 08, 2023: Columbus, Ohio, The King of Clubs

November 09, 2023: Detroit, Michigan, Garen Theater

November 11, 2023: Louisville, Kentucky, Art Sanctury

November 12, 2023: Nashville, Tennessee, Riverside Revival

November 14, 2023: Kansas City, Missouri, Gem Theater

November 16, 2023: Chicago, Illinois, North Shore Center

November 18, 2023: Minneapolis, Minnesota, Granada Theater

November 20, 2023: Denver, Colorado, Oriental Theater

November 22, 2023: Dallas, Texas, Gilley’s

November 24, 2023: San Antonio, Texas, Vibes Event Center

November 26, 2023: Phoenix, Arizona, Herberger Theater Center

November 28, 2023: Los Angeles, California, Palace Theatre

PURPLE KISS is a six-member South Korean girl group that formed in 2020

PURPLE KISS is a South Korean girl group formed by RBW in 2020. Originally consisting of seven members, they are now a six-member group after Park Ji-eun left due to health issues in November 2022. The group is known for being self-producing, meaning they create their own songs and are involved in all aspects of their music and performances.

Before their official debut in March 2021 with the EP Into Violet, They released two pre-debut digital singles: My Heart Skip a Beat in November 2020 and Can We Talk Again in February 2021. These songs showcased the group's versatility, with one song being upbeat and the other more subdued. The group's name signifies the blending of diverse musical styles and personalities, symbolizing love through various colors of music.

Before becoming PURPLE KISS, they were known as 365 Practice and shared their journey through an eponymous YouTube channel starting in 2018. Members of the group also appeared on Korean reality shows and participated in various music projects.

Since their debut, PURPLE KISS have released several EPs, including Hide & Seek and Cabin Fever. Their music often features original compositions and lyrics written by the members themselves. They have also made their Japanese debut and held successful concerts in Japan.

Recently, they announced their first-ever US tour, 2023 The Festa Tour, which is set to captivate their international fans.