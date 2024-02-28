Quartersnacks x Converse One Star Pro Pack: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Quartersnacks x Converse One Star Pro collaborative sneaker pack recently appeared on the internet. This pack presented two iterations of Converse’s One Star Pro model.

The Quartersnacks x Converse One Star Pro Pack is scheduled to be dropped on March 1, 2024. This sneaker pack will be offered for purchase via Nike SNKRS, Converse, Quartersnacks, and a handful of online and offline retailers. The suggested retail price is $80, and it is available in men's sizes.

More details about the Quartersnacks x Converse One Star Pro Pack

Take a closer look at the Quartersnacks x Converse sneaker pack (Image via Nike)

Quartersnacks has grown from its humble beginnings as an online skateboarding blog into a full-fledged skate business. Its genuine contributions to skateboarding society and its love of meaningful partnerships have made it famous.

Quartersnacks teams up with Converse as it embarks on yet another major collaboration. By releasing two limited-edition versions of the Converse One Star Pro, this partnership hopes to pay homage to the mid-2000s, a formative decade for Quartersnacks.

Presented in a selection of colors, the Quartersnacks x Converse One Star Pro Pack pays homage to the visual and tactile elements that are highly regarded in skateboarding shoes. Sneakers with brown and black shaggy suede upper body are presented. Accent stitching elevates the layout to the next level by giving it more dimension and style.

The distinctive Converse chevron star insignia stands out, adding a touch of class to the otherwise rugged skate footwear with its striking snakeskin leather—blue on black and white on brown.

Stylish marking includes the Quartersnacks emblem on the tongue flaps as well as inside, with a bespoke snakeskin insole providing a subtle yet stunning touch. The design is finished off with a gum rubber outer sole unit that is nicely glued to a classic white and black midsole.

The description of this Quartersnacks x Converse One Star Pro pack on the SNKRS site reads:

“A blog born from the Tompkins Square Park scene in 2005, Quartersnacks has become the anti-authoritarian authority on New York City skateboarding and beyond. Revamped for skateboarding, the One Star Pro maintains the lines of the original silhouette and brings in custom Quartersnacks art and design touches in a premium teasel suede upper."

It further continues as:

"From fat laces and snake-skin details to athletic-inspired graphics and their signature credo, the Quartersnacks One Star Pro pays homage to an iconic era.”

Mark your calendars for the upcoming Quartersnacks x Converse One Star Pro Pack that will be accessible in the next few days. Interested users are advised to stay in touch with the Nike SNKRS site for timely alerts on their arrival.