Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story cast list and characters explored

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, a spin-off series of the Netflix series Bridgerton, is set to be released on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 3:01 am ET on Netflix. The new series will focus on the life of Queen Charlotte, a prominent character in the Bridgerton universe. It will explore her journey as a young queen, her relationships, and the politics of the British court during the Regency era.

In the upcoming series, Golda Rosheuval portrays the role of Queen Charlotte in a flash-forward while India Ria Amarteifio plays a younger Queen Charlotte. In the official trailer of the series, both women are seen capturing Charlotte's poise and charm effortlessly and gracefully.

The creators have expertly handled the age leaps between the two women, and have used makeup and costumes to bridge the gap seamlessly. It also provides a deeper understanding of the characters and their motivations. The contrast between the past and present adds depth and richness to the storytelling, making it more engaging and compelling.

Adjoa Andoh reprises her role as the fierce and influential Lady Danbury, while Arsema Thomas portrays her younger self. Ruth Gemmell also returns as Dowager Viscountess Violet Bridgerton, while Connie Jenkins-Grieg plays her younger version, Violet Ledger.

Everything to know about the cast of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

1) Queen Charlotte: Played by Golda Rosheuvel & India Ria Amarteifio

As mentioned earlier, Golda Rosheuvel and India Ria Amarteifio will play the character of Queen Charlotte in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. While Golda will play Queen in the flash-forward scenes, and India will play the younger queen.

The series will explore Queen Charlotte's character in depth and the dual portrayal will only provide a comprehensive look at her life. It will take viewers through her early years as a young queen to her later years as a seasoned monarch.

As a young queen, portrayed by India, Queen Charlotte will be shown navigating the complexities of the British court and learning to assert her authority. The upcoming series will delve into her early experiences, including her marriage to King George III, her friendships, and her initial encounters with the intricacies of high society.

In the flash-forwards, Golda will reprise her role as Queen Charlotte from the original Bridgerton series. These scenes will provide a glimpse into the Queen's later years, showcasing her wisdom, strength, and influence as a seasoned monarch. The flash-forward will also highlight her continued involvement in the lives of her subjects, particularly in the context of the Marriage Mart and the social season.

Fans have Golda Rosheuvel in films like Lady Macbeth and Dune and in series like Dead Boss and Death in Paradise. Meanwhile, India Ria Amarteifio is known for her role in the series The Evermood Chronicles.

2) Lady Danbury: Played by Adoja Andoh & Arsema Thomas

In Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, Adjoa Andoh reprises her role as the sharp-tongued and influential Lady Danbury, while Arsema Thomas portrays her younger self. The character will delve into Lady Danbury's early life, revealing the experiences and relationships that shaped her into the formidable figure she became.

As a mentor and close friend to Queen Charlotte, Lady Danbury plays a crucial role in guiding the young queen through the complexities of high society. The dual portrayal by Adjoa Andoh and Arsema Thomas will show fans Lady Danbury as a witty, intelligent, and unwaveringly loyal person.

Adjoa Andoh is known for roles in films like Fractured and Invictus, and in series like Serengeti. Meanwhile, Arsema Thomas has appeared in 2022's Redeeming Love.

3) Violet Ledger: Played by Ruth Gemmell & Connie Jenkins-Grieg

In Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, Ruth Gemmell returns as Dowager Viscountess Violet Bridgerton, while Connie Jenkins-Grieg portrays her younger self, Violet Ledger.

The character exploration will shed light on Violet's early life, her marriage, and her journey to becoming the wise and loving matriarch of the Bridgerton family.

Fans will remember Ruth from series like Home Fires, Band of Gold, and Waking the Dead.

4) Young King George III: Played by Corey Mylchreest

In Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, Corey Mylchreest plays the role of Young King George III, a charismatic and ambitious monarch who is determined to modernize his kingdom. His nuanced performance captures the complexities of the character, making him a standout in the series.

Other supporting cast and characters in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story:

Hugh Sachs & Sam Clemmett as Brimsley

Princess Augusta: Played by Michelle Fairley

Richard Cunningham as Lord Bute

Adetunji Kasim as Adolphus

Neil Edmond as Earl Harcourt

Cyril Nri as Lord Danbury

Katie Brayben as Vivian Ledger

Keir Charles as Lord Ledger

Freddie Dennis as Reynolds

Throughout Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, love, duty, and the pursuit of happiness are woven into Queen Charlotte's journey of self-discovery. She is also shown trying to balance her duties as a monarch with her own desires.

Watch Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story on Netflix on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 3:01 am ET.

