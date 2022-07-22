Quordle #179 answers for today: Friday, July 22

Quordle, the famous and challenging word game, derives its basic rules from the word game it took its inspiration from, aka Wordle.

While Wordle features only one five-letter word, in Quordle, players must guess four five-letter words. Both games feature tiles that indicate if the player has inserted the correct letter in the right spot: Green for the right letter in the right place, yellow for the letter which comes in the word but has not been inserted in the right place, and gray for the incorrect letters that are not part of the word at all.

Quordle is more challenging as the players get only nine chances. They have to guess four words, which are present on the four grids available in the game.

The colors on the keypad also change, as the letters keep getting integrated into correct words. The game was created by a group of Wordle fans who wanted to take the challenge further.

Today's game featured some easy words, while some were challenging. If you are still struggling with guessing a word or two, let us help you out.

Solutions for Quordle #179 feature some challenging words

The first word in today's game is 'crook,' which refers to someone who is dishonest. Cambridge dictionary defines a crook as someone who is a very dishonest person, especially a criminal or a cheat. A crook is also the inside part of someone's arm where it bends. A crook is also a long stick with a curved end, especially one carried by a shepherd or a bishop.

The next word in today's game is 'threw,' which is a challenging word, as it is a past participle of the word 'throw.' Since the word is in the past tense, it is hard to guess. To throw something means to propel something with force through the air by moving the arm and hand.

The next word is 'suave,' which again can be a bit challenging, as it is not used often in everyday vocabulary. Merriam Webster defines 'suave' as someone who is smoothly, though often superficially, gracious and sophisticated.

Suave also means smooth in texture, performance, or style. It can be attributed to someone who is pleasantly tactful and well-mannered. It suggests a specific ability to deal with others easily and without friction.

The word has a Latin origin and comes from the word suavis, referring to something or someone agreeable, sweet, pleasant (to the senses), and delightful. The origin of the word dates back to the year 1815.

The last word from Quordle #179 is 'begin,' which means to start. Even though the word is simple, it can be challenging to guess due to the presence of the letters ING, which might make the players think the word ends with that suffix. Collins Dictionary describes 'begin' as when something begins or when you begin it, or it takes place from a particular time onwards.

