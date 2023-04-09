Rabbit Hole episode 4 recap: Did Hailey get trapped in Gal's party? 

Hailey was sent to Gal's party as a decoy FBI agent by John to trick Gal into revealing the source of his income. She, unfortunately, got trapped after her former boss spotted her and sent assassins to eliminate her.

Paramount +'s intense new spy thriller is slowly becoming the talk of the town as watching Kiefer Sutherland's Jonathan Weir make elaborate and carefully constructed plans to undertake missions has been truly entertaining.

He is currently after a criminal named Crowley and is getting closer to putting him behind bars. This episode of Rabbit Hole was titled The Person in Your Ear and was released on April 9, 2023, on Paramount+.

Rabbit Hole episode 4 recap: Could John rescue Hailey from Gal's party?

The episode opens with an elaborate look at Xander Arnaz’s death, who waited in his office after escaping FBI Agent Josephine “Jo” Madi's questioning.

The intern who worked on John Weir's team showed up disguised as a delivery man. He attacked Arnaz and threw him off the top of the building on the orders of his boss. John and his team then set up operations at their new safe house.

Jo examined Arnaz’s death. Back at the safe house, Ben concluded that Valence betrayed John, who believed that they needed more clues from the collected data. He learned that Valence was involved in several cryptocurrency payments to buy and sell NFTs.

John couldn't believe that Valence betrayed him. The group even learned of Arnaz’s death through a news broadcast. Edward Homm heard John and Ben talk and revealed to them that he had valuable information regarding that subject, but wanted to meet his wife before sharing it with the duo.

Homm revealed that cryptocurrency payments from Valence’s accounts were being made to Elliott Gal, a high-profile money launderer. Payments between Arda Analytics and Gal were being investigated when Valence's death was ordered. Ben thought that Homm was close to exposing Crowley.

John constructed an elaborate mission to investigate Gal, hoping to extract Crowley from his hideout. He believed that Gal and Crowley worked together. Hailey and John train together for the mission. They were growing closer.

Meanwhile, Ben left to take care of other matters, while Homm learned that his wife was having an affair with his next-door neighbor. John believed he could capture Crowley through Gal. He planned to send Hailey as a decoy FBI agent to trick Gal into revealing the source of his income at his party.

After Hailey and Gal spoke, Gal realized that Hailey was onto him. However, Hailey saw her former boss at Gal's party. She has stolen $26 million worth of Bitcoin from her former boss. Hailey is recognized and assassins are sent after her to reclaim the money.

John and Homm teamed up to rescue Hailey. Meanwhile, she learned that John’s father. Dr. Ben Wilson is Crowley. However, it soon became obvious that Ben was posing as Crowley to save Hailey.

Ben’s cover blew after the real Crowley texted Gal and confirmed that the person talking to him was an imposter. Fortunately, John and Homm managed to save Hailey. But the group is now in serious danger since Crowley knew that Ben was alive.

His plan to capture Crowley failed majestically, but he was determined to continue the task after learning about the mysterious business connected to Valence, Gal, and potentially Crowley. The episode ends with John bringing his team back together.

Poll : 0 votes