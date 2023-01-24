Rachael Lange tweets controversy explained as model spotted with Dylan O’Brien comes under fire

Model and influencer Rachael Lange has come under fire after some problematic tweets from the 25-year-old's past surfaced online.

The tweets were promptly deleted by the model after they gained traction, however, a popular account, @PopFactions, shared a screen recording of her previous posts on Saturday, January 21.

@PopFactions covered almost all of Rachael Lange's now-deleted tweets, which were deemed racist and problematic in nature by many netizens. In one of the posts, she sl*t-shamed popstar Taylor Swift, while in another she joked about being a p*dophile.

In addition to deleting all her inappropriate posts from the micro-blogging platform, the model blocked anyone who criticized her on TikTok. She eventually issued an apology.

"I am mortified and ashamed": Rachael Lange publicly apologizes for past tweets

A screen-recorded clip of a word search posted on @PopFactions' twitter account shows Rachael constantly tweeting using the N-word between the years 2013 and 2016. She is seen casually using the word in her sentences, however, there seems to be no malicious intent behind it. It apparently seemed more of a case of thoughtlessness, which itself is racist, according to internet users.

Pop Faction @PopFactions Dylan O’Brien’s girlfriend Rachael Lange talks about being a “pedophile” and having “various pictures of small black children on [her] phone” in a resurface tweet. Dylan O’Brien’s girlfriend Rachael Lange talks about being a “pedophile” and having “various pictures of small black children on [her] phone” in a resurface tweet. https://t.co/iKRByP2FDD

In 2016, Lange went about calling Taylor Swift a wh**e; in 2013, Lange joked about being a p*dophile and having several pictures of small black children on her phone, writing:

"I'm literally such a p*dophile oh my gosh."

On Monday, January 23, the model acknowledged the problematic tweets she made in the past, stating that she was "truly disgusted" she ever spoke in such a manner. She further explained that she is "mortified" and "ashamed" that they exist, adding:

"I want to make it abundantly clear that I take full responsibility. I was extremely ignorant and while I do not remotely resonate with the things I once said, there is zero justification for my ever having said them."

Model-influencer Rachael Lange is allegedly dating Teen Wolf actor Dylan O'Brian

Originally from Texas, 25-year-old Rachael Lange is a model based out of New York and Los Angeles. According to her Instagram, @rachaellange, she has signed with the modeling agency Elite. She has reportedly previously worked on several assignments for Ed Hardy, Numero Berlin, and SKIMS, among other brands.

The model has been vocal about her love for fashion and has even launched her own line of clothing, Dreamer's Delicates, which includes dresses, skirts, and lingerie, among other categories. The brand focuses on sustainable and ethical manufacturing.

The model also has a passion for photography, which she shares on her alternate Instagram account, @TheDisposableDiaries. Furthermore, she regularly shares vlogs on her TikTok about her daily life and clothes, sometimes also participating in various TikTok trends. Lange boasts over 160k followers on Instagram and 13k followers on TikTok.

The model was last seen holding hands with Teen Wolf star Dylan O'Brien at the Paris Fashion Week on Thursday, January 19, sparking rumors of the pair dating.

The duo seemed to have color-coordinated their outfits, sporting similar black sweaters with dark trousers and beige coats.

The dating rumors have not been confirmed by either of the stars.

