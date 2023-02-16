“Racism alert”: Kari Lake black national anthem controversy explained amid rising backlash 

Kari Lake, a former Arizona gubernatorial candidate, recently found herself in the middle of a heated online debate after refusing to stand during the “Black National Anthem” at the Super Bowl 2023.

A photo of the politician sitting in the stands while Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph performed Lift Every Voice and Sing went viral on social media and sparked a frenzy among netizens.

Officer Lew @officer_Lew : Kari Lake remained seated during the Black National Anthem ICYMI: Kari Lake remained seated during the Black National Anthem #SuperBowl ICYMI🚨: Kari Lake remained seated during the Black National Anthem #SuperBowl https://t.co/W457R3CiBK

The song, written by NAACP leader James Weldon Johnson in 1900 as a poem and later turned into a hymn, has been played at the Super Bowl for three consecutive years and has continued to leave Americans divided.

While some people have hailed the song as the “Black National Anthem,” others have criticized it, claiming that it further promotes the idea of divisiveness in America. Kari Lake’s response to the song has prompted a similar reaction.

While filmmaker Matt Walsh dubbed the performance as “an utter disgrace," a political commentator gave a “racism alert” before sharing Lake’s reaction to the anthem:

The “Black National Anthem,” Lift Every Voice and Sing, was reportedly played prior to The Star-Spangled Banner at the State Farm Stadium in Arizona ahead of Sunday’s game at Super Bowl LVIII.

Netizens reacts to Kari Lake sitting during Black National Anthem at Super Bowl

A photo of Kari Lake sitting during the “Black National Anthem” Lift Every Voice and Sing at Super Bowl LVIII went viral on social media and sparked a heated debate.

The song has often divided Americans, with some supporting the anthem being played during the Super Bowl and others objecting to the idea. Lake’s photo also led to an immediate backlash, with some social media users calling out the politician for refusing to stand up during the anthem:

👑Kristin☀️ @BossAlphaQueen Here’s loser @KariLake refusing to stand for the black national anthem because she’s a bigot. Did I mention she’s a loser? Here’s loser @KariLake refusing to stand for the black national anthem because she’s a bigot. Did I mention she’s a loser? https://t.co/wzdYJAGItJ

MP Arizona☀️🏳️‍🌈💙🌵🐕🐕‍🦺🫂💦🏜🐟🌴🎙🌎🌻♍️🌊 @AzPetrich Remember Kari Lake? The failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate??

Yesterday she reminded the world of exactly who she is by refusing to stand during the performance of the Black National Anthem.



She's just a hateful lonely old woman. Remember Kari Lake? The failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate??Yesterday she reminded the world of exactly who she is by refusing to stand during the performance of the Black National Anthem.She's just a hateful lonely old woman. https://t.co/hj9UZFGZsg

The USA Singers @TheUSASingers Kari Lake doesn’t stand for the Black National Anthem because she’s “anti-woke,” which is code for “racist friendless scumbag loser.” Kari Lake doesn’t stand for the Black National Anthem because she’s “anti-woke,” which is code for “racist friendless scumbag loser.” https://t.co/xGLjThqVna

☘Chrissy 🇺🇸☘🇮🇪☘🇺🇦 @mallon69 Who knew all it took was The Black National Anthem to get Kari Lake to sit down n shut up!! Who knew all it took was The Black National Anthem to get Kari Lake to sit down n shut up!!

Eric A @culdesacfan Everyone except Republicans celebrate our country's diversity.



Thank the heavens for the Black National Anthem which we sing for many reasons, including the fact it's the one thing that will get Kari Lake to sit down and shut her damn mouth. Everyone except Republicans celebrate our country's diversity. Thank the heavens for the Black National Anthem which we sing for many reasons, including the fact it's the one thing that will get Kari Lake to sit down and shut her damn mouth. https://t.co/RvdKyMVcDx

VegasJake 🇩🇪🇺🇲 @JakeBig10 Sheryl Lee Ralph made history performing 'Lift Every Voice and Sing' (The Black National Anthem) for the first time at a Super Bowl and of course Kari Lake refused to stand. What more do they need to do or say before they are all called out by the media for what they are. Sheryl Lee Ralph made history performing 'Lift Every Voice and Sing' (The Black National Anthem) for the first time at a Super Bowl and of course Kari Lake refused to stand. What more do they need to do or say before they are all called out by the media for what they are. https://t.co/ZNvRNEgCjh

Bjoyful🥀 @bjoyful123 Listen up MAGA people who support Kari Lake! There is a Black National Anthem! If you would learn African American History, which is America’s history you would learn and stop sounding so ignorant! Educate your children or they will be as stupid as you!🥴 Listen up MAGA people who support Kari Lake! There is a Black National Anthem! If you would learn African American History, which is America’s history you would learn and stop sounding so ignorant! Educate your children or they will be as stupid as you!🥴 https://t.co/63lmb7nX5A

However, several people also came to Lake’s support and sided with her decision to remain seated during the performance:

Todd Peterson @Todd_Peterson_1 Kari Lake sat for the black national anthem. Good for her.



This country has ONE national anthem. Kari Lake sat for the black national anthem. Good for her. This country has ONE national anthem. https://t.co/8XRjNTDt2e

Cory Violet @Funko304



Y'all need to pick a struggle.



#LiberalHypocrisy #LiberalismIsAMentalDisorder It's a "Right" to Sit or Kneel during our own National Anthem, but @KariLake sits during the Black National Anthem and it's a problem?Y'all need to pick a struggle. It's a "Right" to Sit or Kneel during our own National Anthem, but @KariLake sits during the Black National Anthem and it's a problem?Y'all need to pick a struggle. #LiberalHypocrisy #LiberalismIsAMentalDisorder

On a Ledge Somewhere @LedgeSomewhere Kari Lake is the only person at the Super Bowl smart enough to know that a "black national anthem" is divisive, racist, and represents everything America should NOT stand for. Kari Lake is the only person at the Super Bowl smart enough to know that a "black national anthem" is divisive, racist, and represents everything America should NOT stand for. https://t.co/YMEp5z8zyT

Capt. RayRay @Iowa_1776 So when sports players do not stand for our National Anthem, it is all good, BUT, when Kari Lake frowns upon the Black National Anthem.... she gets backlash for it?



Hypocrisy has no bounds....



End tweet.... So when sports players do not stand for our National Anthem, it is all good, BUT, when Kari Lake frowns upon the Black National Anthem.... she gets backlash for it? Hypocrisy has no bounds....End tweet....

The SHEPHERD's @lawshepherd123 Kari Lake was right in not standing for the so called black national anthem. We are all Americans and should not be divided by the color of our skin. We are untied as proud Americans or were nothing. Stop the division! Kari Lake was right in not standing for the so called black national anthem. We are all Americans and should not be divided by the color of our skin. We are untied as proud Americans or were nothing. Stop the division!

Former Republican California gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder also shared his support for Kari Lake while speaking to Fox News Digital. He said:

“I agree with Kari Lake. We have one national anthem, and it's THE national anthem. I am as opposed to playing both anthems as I am to the term ‘African – America’ and to Black History Month.”

He further alleged that the song promotes the idea of divisiveness and said:

“These things are divisive. They imply blacks are somehow separate and apart from American history, tradition and experience. It suggests continued victimization and oppression when antiblack racism in America has never been more insignificant.”

Elder continued:

“Blacks fought and died in every American war, including the Revolutionary War, in which a black man was the first casualty. We ARE American history.”

Former NFL player and Republican Utah Congressman Burgess Owens also echoed a similar sentiment and shared:

“There is only one national anthem... I will not stand for any other national anthem but our National Anthem, so I'm with Kari Lake. I will not be part of dividing our country between Blacks and Whites. I will not do that. I will not be part of it. The NFL has ashamed themselves.”

Burgess added that while Lift Every Voice and Sing is a “remarkable hymn,” it is not on the same level as The Star-Spangled Banner.

Kari Lake addressed the controversy surrounding her action and told Fox News that she does not favour the Black National Anthem as the lyrics of The Star-Spangled Banner “ring true for every single American citizen, regardless of their skin color”:

“I'm against a 'Black National Anthem' for the same reason I am against a 'White National Anthem,' a 'gay National Anthem,' a 'straight National Anthem,' a 'Jewish National Anthem,' a 'Christian National Anthem,' and so on."

Speaking about the differences between the two songs, Lake told The Washington Examiner:

“We are ONE NATION, under God. Francis Scott Key's words ring true for every single American Citizen regardless of their skin color. James Weldon Johnson's 'Lift Your Voice' is a beautiful song, but it is not our National Anthem.”

Prior to the Super Bowl, the Black National Anthem was played at the NFL in 2020 to call an end to police brutality amid the peak of the Black Lives Matter movement.

