Railbird Festival 2023: Lineup, tickets, where to buy, dates and more

Railbird Festival, set to take place in Lexington, Kentucky, next year, has announced its lineup. The two-day festival will take place on June 3 and 4, and will feature headliners including Zach Bryan and Tyler Childers, respectively. Check out all the acts scheduled for the festival below.

Fans can sign up for presale access on Railbird’s official website. The presale for the festival will go live on December 8 at noon ET.

Various ticket options are available via the festival’s website and have varying benefits depending on the price. These include 1-day general admission passes priced at $99, 1-day GA+ passes priced at $175, and 1-day VIP passes priced at $350, respectively.

The two-day general admission passes are priced at $155; GA+ passes are priced at $275; VIP passes are priced at $575, and platinum passes are priced at $1300.

The Platinum passes give access to benefits including unlimited access to an air-conditioned platinum lounge with relaxed seating and air-conditioned restrooms, a complimentary full-service bar, all-day dining, golf cart transportation between stages, a dedicated concierge, complimentary lockers with mobile charging units and complimentary on-site premium parking.

It also gives access to a dedicated premium entrance into the festival, an express lane at the festival store, a premium festival gift, and access to all VIP and GA+ areas.

Saturday, June 3:

Zach Bryan

Weezer

Marcus Mumford

Whiskey Myers

Sheryl Crow

Charley Crockett

Jenny Lewis

Lucius

Morgan Wade

Valerie June

Dehd

Neal Francis

The Heavy Heavy

Madeline Edwards

The Local Honeys

Wayne Graham

Sunday, June 4:

Tyler Childers

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

The Head and the Heart

Goose

Nickel Creek

Amos Lee

Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder

Sierra Ferrell

Charles Wesley Godwin

Molly Tuttle

49 Winchester

Town Mountain

Cole Chaney

Flipturn

Calder Allen

Brit Taylor

More about the headliners

Among the headliners is American singer-songwriter Zach Bryan, who released a triple album, American Heartbreak, earlier this year. The album debuted at number five on the US Billboard 200 and featured Bryan’s most successful song, Something in the Orange, which reached number 12 on the US Billboard Hot 100. His most recent work features singles including Starved, Fifth of May, and The Greatest Day of My Life.

Earlier this month, the singer revealed that he was working on a new album titled Writers and Fighters, set to release this year.

American singer-songwriter Tyler Childers will headline the Railbird Festival on the second day. He recently released his fifth studio album, Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven? via Hickman Holler. The album is divided into three parts, namely Hallelujah, the Jubilee, and the Joyful Noise.

The album boasts eight tracks and peaked at number three in the US Top Country Albums. Last month, Childers and his touring band The Food Stamps announced an extensive tour in support of his new album. Childers has released five studio albums to date, and his latest album, Long Violent History, was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Folk Album.

