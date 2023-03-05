The new black comedy series, Rain Dogs, expected to air on HBO on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 10 pm ET, as per CinemaBlend, is all set to chronicle the story of a mother who works hard to provide for her daughter. The show will depict the numerous struggles and challenges that she faces while also exploring her relationships with those around her.

The series stars Daisy May Cooper in the lead role, along with various others playing important supporting roles. It is helmed by noted screenwriter Cash Carraway.

HBO's Rain Dogs: Trailer, what to expect, and more details explored

On February 16, 2023, HBO dropped the official trailer for Rain Dogs, offering a peek into the numerous dramatic and hilarious moments set to unfold in the show. The trailer opens with Costello and her daughter being evicted from what looks like a motel.

It also goes on to briefly depict the numerous kinds of struggles and difficulties that Costello faces as the mother-daughter duo look for a place to stay. Overall, the trailer maintains the perfect balance between comedy and drama and promises to offer a unique experience for viewers with fascinating and quirky characters. Take a look at HBO's official description of the show, as per their website:

''A dark comedy from the brilliant new voice of Cash Carraway, Rain Dogs chronicles the life of Costello Jones (Daisy May Cooper), a devoted mother who wants more for her precocious young daughter, Iris (Fleur Tashjian)."

It further reveals:

"As she hustles to survive, Costello leans on Selby (Jack Farthing), Iris' pseudo father (and Costello's pseudo soulmate), and Gloria (Ronkẹ Adékoluẹjo), the duo's loyal yet chaotic godmother/best friend – together forming a makeshift swaggerous family bound by a complex but deep-rooted love and defiance towards a system built against them.''

The synopsis also states,

''An extraordinary tale of a mother's love for her daughter, Rain Dogs explores a dysfunctional family on the fringes of society, attempting to go straight in a crooked world.''

Based on the trailer and synopsis, viewers can look forward to a fun and emotional show that explores a number of themes like love and family. The series reportedly features a total of eight episodes, and they're expected to follow the usual weekly-release format.

More details about the Rain Dogs cast

The comedy series stars Daisy May Cooper in the lead role as Costello, an extremely dedicated and hardworking woman who tries her best to provide for her daughter and take care of her while dealing with the brutal realities of life.

May Cooper looks quite impressive in the series' trailer, portraying her character's plight with remarkable sensitivity and showcasing a unique sense of humor. Fans can expect a powerful performance from the actress.

Apart from Rain Dogs, Daisy May Cooper is best-known for her performances in various other movies and shows like Am I Being Unreasonable?, The Witchfinder, and The Personal History of David Copperfield, among many more.

The rest of the cast includes actors Jack Farthing as Selby, Fleur Tashjian as Iris, Ronkẹ Adékoluẹjo as Gloria, among many others.

You can watch Rain Dogs on HBO on Monday, March 6, 2023.

