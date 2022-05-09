“Ralph's behavior is alarming”: RHOA fans slam Ralph for gaslighting Drew Sidora after she questions him about assistant

Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) fans have slammed Ralph Pittman for gaslighting Drew Sidora, calling out his "alarming" behaviour after she found a suspicious text message on his phone from his assistant.

The assistant offered Ralph Pittman a back massage. Upon being confronted, he stated that the massage was for his back pain and nothing else. However, the reason was not convincing enough for Drew Sidora and the other ladies on the show. Fans even found the excuse hard to digest and blamed him for manipulating his wife.

Fans believe that Ralph is gaslighting Drew Sidora on RHOA

On the premiere episode of RHOA, trouble started brewing between Ralph Pittman and his wife Drew Sidora after the Step Up actress found a message on his husband’s phone from his new assistant asking if he wanted a massage from her.

Upon being confronted, he simply said the massage was for his back pain, but Sidora and her female pals were unconvinced by his answer. He later gave vague explanations, making things worse between them.

Looking at Pittman’s nature and attitude towards the whole situation, fans are slamming him for gaslighting his wife. Many viewers of the show took to Twitter, saying that his “behavior is alarming” while some said that he is a “horrible husband” and Sidora deserves someone much better.

CoCa | Get Vaccinated | BLM | 🇺🇦 @CoCavallo So, Ralph thinks all of the issues are Drew’s fault because she went through his phone? How about don’t give her a reason she feels like she has to go through your phone. Why does she want this man? #rhoa So, Ralph thinks all of the issues are Drew’s fault because she went through his phone? How about don’t give her a reason she feels like she has to go through your phone. Why does she want this man? #rhoa https://t.co/X312hBl5ck

Catrel Cathey @CatrelCathey Drew and Ralph marital issues be giving me headache, sinus problems, stomach pain, and all the medical issues because one issues got out the other ear. One really can't comprehend the other issues even though that one is not listening all too well. #RHOA Drew and Ralph marital issues be giving me headache, sinus problems, stomach pain, and all the medical issues because one issues got out the other ear. One really can't comprehend the other issues even though that one is not listening all too well. #RHOA

Loretta Moutra @2klam1 #ralph #yuck Drew's only story line can't be how narcissistic and emotionally fake and abusive her husband is. She deserves better from her life and bravo. #RHOA Drew's only story line can't be how narcissistic and emotionally fake and abusive her husband is. She deserves better from her life and bravo. #RHOA #ralph #yuck

Gabriel Hutchinson @gwhutchinson Ralph clearly displays signs of a man who suffers from arrested development. The way he handles pressure is the same way a young man would. #RHOA Ralph clearly displays signs of a man who suffers from arrested development. The way he handles pressure is the same way a young man would. #RHOA

On last week's episode of RHOA, the actress opened up about the cheating issue and how she reacted to it. She said,

“Finding out my husband was getting close with his assistant was really hard for me. I packed up my kids and we went to Chicago. I literally ran away from home."

In episode 2, All Aboard the Gaslight Express, Pittman set up a special date night to show his wife that "no woman can ever come close to her" and to be “the best husband, the best provider."

But as soon as the elated Sidora expressed her happiness and wished to deal with “problems on a deeper level so that we can be healthy for each other," things took a different turn.

Tensions engulfed the couple when Pittman suggested that he is going to book an appointment for her “to go and speak with Dr. Kin on how to speak to men appropriately” to put her words “across effectively."

After a few more rounds of bickering, the actress left the table teary-eyed, confessing to the camera:

"I don't know why communication is so hard and why it triggers Ralph. But this is what we go through and I'm tired."

Since the start of RHOA season 14, Sidora has been open about her marital problems with Pittman. The couple has been going to marriage counseling for the sake of their kids, and in the hope that their marriage has the possibility to last.

The actress is a mother to 10-year-old son Josiah from her previous relationship. She and Pittman share 6-year-old son Machai David and 4-year-old daughter Aniya.

How the couple will face this situation together will be showcased in the upcoming episodes of RHOA. The third episode of the show will air on Sunday, May 15 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo. Tune in to catch all the emotional meltdowns and drama between the couples.

Edited by Saman