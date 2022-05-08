What time will RHOA Season 14 episode 2 air? Release date, plot and more about the Bravo show

The much-awaited unscripted reality show, The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA), is back with more drama and entertainment. After a fascinating first episode, the second episode of the show will air on May 8, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.

The show features six housewives from Atlanta juggling “between their households and social and high-profile business lives.” Kandi Burruss, Sanya Richards-Ross, Drew Sidora, Shereé Whitfield, Marlo Hampton, and Kenya Moore will be seen living their lives in front of the camera. Cynthia Bailey-Hill, Porsha Williams, and NeNe Leakes will not be returning for this season of the show.

All about RHOA Season 14 Episode 2

Episode 2 of the Real Housewives of Atlanta will air this Sunday on the network. In the second episode, titled All Aboard the Gaslight Express, viewers will witness the cast members trying to find work-life balance. The description of the show reads:

“Kenya bonds with Sheree and reveals some new tea about Drew; Marlo navigates muntyhood; Kandi and Todd struggle to find balance at home; Drew and Ralph try to resolve their marital issues.”

In a preview of the show, Ralph and Drew sit in a romantic setup, surrounded by roses and candles. Ralph planned a surprise proposal for Drew to sort out the differences between them in hopes of showing her that "no woman can ever come close to her." The setup, which was similar to the one when he proposed to Drew, left her awestruck.

On the other hand, Sanya moved to Atlanta so her family could be together. Now, in addition to her parents, Sanya’s sister, brother-in-law, and two nephews are staying together.

RHOA Season 14 Episode 1 recap

In episode 1 of the show, viewers get a chance to see Marlo Hampton and her life as she raises her nephews, Kenya Moore coming home from Dancing With the Stars, and the lives of Sheree Whitfield and Tyrone Gilliams, after he was released from prison.

On the most recent episode of RHOA, Drew told the ladies that her husband had recently hired an assistant who had messaged him asking if Ralph wanted a massage from her. Upon being confronted by the ladies, Ralph stated that his back pain was the reason why his assistant offered him the massage.

Drew later confessed to her friends that the couple often consider divorce, but after the texting scandal, she has “developed a new outlook” on their marriage.

Besides the marital drama between Drew and Ralph, viewers of RHOA also saw Marlo Hampton host her high-fashion gala to introduce her business, Le’Archive. However, the ladies were left unimpressed by Marlo’s new business idea of renting out personal outfits that she’s collected over the years.

They even felt that instead of showcasing the outfits on mannequins, the star should have hired models to showcase her collection. Even the minimum food option did not go down well with the ladies.

When Sheree shared the information with Marlo, she was unhappy with their feedback, which ultimately led to the first fight among the ladies.

What will happen with to their relationship, know all about it in the upcoming new episode on Sunday on Bravo TV at 8:00 p.m. ET. Viewers can watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta on Hayu in the UK.

