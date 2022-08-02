Randy Rainbow Pink Glasses Tour: Tickets, where to buy, dates and more

American singer, writer and comedian Randy Rainbow has announced his upcoming tour, which is slated for September. The tour, billed as The Pink Glasses Tour, is produced by Live Nation and will run across 21 cities. The tour kicks off on September 17 at The Paramount in Huntington, New York with stops across North America in San Antonio, Vancouver, Philadelphia, and Baltimore, among other cities, before wrapping up in Honolulu, Hawaii on December 2 at Hawaii Theatre. The tickets for the tour will be available starting Friday, August 5 at 10 am PT on the artist's official website.
Sharing the news on Instagram, the artist wrote:
“Gurrrl! I’m so excited to announce that I’m hitting the road and bringing my Pink Glasses Tour to a city near you soon! Be the first to get tickets starting on Tuesday at 10am with code: PINKGLASSES.”
Randy Rainbow The Pink Glasses Tour 2022 Dates
Sept 17 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
Sept 23 - Albany, NY - The Egg
Sept 24 - Rochester, NY - Kodak Theater
Sept 30 - Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre
Oct 1 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at Moody Theater
Oct 2 - San Antonio, TX - Empire Theatre
Oct 12 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Oct 13 - Eugene, OR - Hult Center
Oct 14 - Sacramento, CA - Safe Credit Union Performing Arts Center
Oct 15 - Santa Rosa, CA - Luther Burbank Center
Oct 21 - Providence, RI - Providence Performing Arts Center
Oct 22 - Philadelphia, PA - Miller Theatre
Oct 23 - Munhall, PA - Carnegie Music Hall
Oct 26 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse
Oct 28 - Concord, NH - Capitol Center For The Arts
Nov 4 - Waukegan, IL - Genesee Theatre
Nov 10 - Hershey, PA - Hershey Theatre
Nov 11 - Baltimore, MD - The Hippodrome
Nov 12 - Durham, NC - DPAC
Nov 13 - Charlottesville, VA - Paramount Theatre
Dec 2 - Honolulu, HI - Hawaii Theatre
More about the artist
Randy Rainbow is an American comedian, producer, actor, singer, writer, and satirist who shot to fame with his popular YouTube series, The Randy Rainbow Show. Rainbow is a New York Times best-selling author and four-time Emmy-nominated artist. His book Playing with Myself highlights the alienation that LGBTQ+ youth experience every day. Rainbow’s musical parodies have helped the artist gain worldwide acclaim and three Emmy nominations for Outstanding Short Form Variety Series.
In 2019, Randy collaborated with Tony, Grammy, and Emmy-winning composer and lyricist Marc Shaiman, on his first studio album, Hey Gurl, It's Christmas! The album debuted at no. 1 on Billboard's Comedy chart and No. 1 on iTunes Holiday chart. Rainbow is also a popular internet influencer who has created comedy videos that have received millions of views across social media platforms.
Randy Rainbow’s early work features videos wherein he stages fake phone conversations with famous people by editing real audio clips of those celebrities. In 2010, he released a breakout video Randy Rainbow is Dating Mel Gibson. It received over 60,000 views in just one week. Other popular videos from the artist include Randy Rainbow Calls Lindsay Lohan, The Morning After Chelsea's Wedding, and Randy Rainbow Kicks It with Kanye West, among others.
Rainbow’s fanbase includes artists such as Ryan Reynolds, Carol Burnett, Debra Messing, John Legend, Mark Hamill, Hillary Clinton, Stephen Sondheim, Patti LuPone, Jane Lynch, Ana Navarro, Barry Manilow, Ben Stiller, Sarah Silverman, Julie Andrews, Rosie O'Donnell, Martin Short, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Steve Martin.