Rapper Jim Jones' Gucci rant video takes Twitter by storm

It seems Harlem rapper Jim Jones has an expensive taste, and when he goes shopping, he needs top-notch service from the luxury brands he visits. Rappers flaunt shopping trips to various luxury labels and post their experiences on social media platforms. Some are enthusiastic enough to drop the brand's name in their song lyrics.

Gucci has been a staple for many rappers, and previously Jim Jones has been in support of Gucci. But it seems like Gucci lost one loyal customer because of a lack of hospitality.

No Jumper @nojumper Jim Jones Experienced Bad Customer Service at Gucci Jim Jones Experienced Bad Customer Service at Gucci https://t.co/s27NFRNhR7

Jim Jones was unhappy about this shopping trip at a Gucci store because it seemed to him that employees were ignoring him and wanted to give him a run-around when he asked for the store manager.

What happened with Jim Jones at Gucci store: Drama explained

Things didn't go well when the rapper took a trip to the Gucci store with his crew. He went on to say he received the worst customer service ever. The rapper felt insulted by the series of incidents faced by him and shared a rant video on his social handles, Instagram and Twitter. Jim Jones said:

"We've been in Gucci for about an hour. Right? And we in the Gucci in the VIP. Since we came here haven't nobody came to show us no courtesy, no amenities, no nothing. Period!"

Rapper also detailed his bad experience with customer service at the store, stating that they were taken to the VIP area just to be sitting there for an hour without any help. When asked for help or even a basic necessity such as water, they "sent a Black man" who didn't seem to care or be helpful. Things only got worse when he asked to see the store manager.

"Everybody disappeared and nobody came out!.... have to keep screaming for the VIP people to help me out."

"They hire these Black people and these Black people are more racists than white people when they get their job, inside the Gucci. Stop playing with us bro."

Later, Jim Jones decided to hit up another store with his crew, leaving the Gucci store behind. He stopped at Bergdorf and had a great time. He got a true VIP treatment when he reached the Bergdorf store.

The rapper expressed his joy when he got a good service:

"It's cheers when you get to the Bergdorf, you hear me?"

The star received VIP treatment at the Bergdorf store, where he got champagne, sparkling water, and even an offer of food.

How are fans responding to this Gucci incident with the rapper?

Inoka Karunaratne Alwis @AlwisInoka @3CarryOnItems @nojumper I don't know what to think of this video in the first place but, disrespecting people expecting them to leave is a good racist tactic though & I wouldn't call Gucci a ''classy '' brand either, It's a brand for anyone who has money & this guy looks like he is there to spend. @3CarryOnItems @nojumper I don't know what to think of this video in the first place but, disrespecting people expecting them to leave is a good racist tactic though & I wouldn't call Gucci a ''classy '' brand either, It's a brand for anyone who has money & this guy looks like he is there to spend.

Shaquille Sunflower @HelloAryk

He should’ve walked OUT but he wanted to put on a show.

The manager is most likely watching his antics on camera and drinking the same “sparkling water” saying… @nojumper These luxury brands don’t give af about you.He should’ve walked OUT but he wanted to put on a show.The manager is most likely watching his antics on camera and drinking the same “sparkling water” saying… @nojumper These luxury brands don’t give af about you. He should’ve walked OUT but he wanted to put on a show.The manager is most likely watching his antics on camera and drinking the same “sparkling water” saying… https://t.co/Y5S3LBQ7IC

✌🏽 @KingJackWrld @ChristianGoins @nojumper Ima be honest with you, if I had $30k and was spending it at a high dollar store like Gucci where everybody working in suits, I’d expect some excellent customer service and a 50c bottle of water lol @ChristianGoins @nojumper Ima be honest with you, if I had $30k and was spending it at a high dollar store like Gucci where everybody working in suits, I’d expect some excellent customer service and a 50c bottle of water lol

Free Palestine 🇵🇸 @alex_wham @nojumper I witnessed this actually at a Gucci store in Chicago these girls in front of me one of them had a service dog and they made them wait til several people left and they kept asking why they couldn’t go on and the only black person they had came out to talk to them. @nojumper I witnessed this actually at a Gucci store in Chicago these girls in front of me one of them had a service dog and they made them wait til several people left and they kept asking why they couldn’t go on and the only black person they had came out to talk to them.

935 KDAY @935KDAY Jim Jones shares his unpleasant experience while shopping at the Gucci store Jim Jones shares his unpleasant experience while shopping at the Gucci store 👀 https://t.co/7JCrG2TSqd

HypeNeverDies @HypeNeverDies Jim Jones Calls Out @gucci For Not Treating Him Like VIP While Shopping Jim Jones Calls Out @gucci For Not Treating Him Like VIP While Shopping 👀 https://t.co/8ERJuauJf6

アイマー 🏂 @NotEymar i once got a water at a gucci store and i’m poor af, jim jones should be mad i once got a water at a gucci store and i’m poor af, jim jones should be mad

Also Read Article Continues below

Many people weren't impressed with Gucci treating the rapper this way, and fans were outraged. What are your thoughts regarding the incident?

SK Pop is now on Twitter! Follow us and stay updated with all the latest happenings.

Edited by R. Elahi