Ray and 3 other popular Jamie Foxx movies to watch as actor posts lovely post amid health scare reports

Oscar-Winning actor Jamie Foxx was recently hospitalized last month due to unknown medical complications. The actor’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, took to Instagram on April 12 to share her father's condition, and it became a piece of public knowledge:

“We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

Jamie Foxx recently gave a response to all the fans online about his health issues by taking to his Instagram yesterday to write:

"Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed."

The post garnered huge attention online as many fans as well as actors commented to send their good wishes. Courtney Cox and Vin Diesel took to emojis and dropped prayer and folded hand emojis, respectively. Jeremy Renner, who himself suffered recently from a massive snowplow accident, wrote:

"Sending you strength and love."

Actor Ansel Elgort wrote emotionally:

“You are the greatest Jamie, please make a speedy recovery. You are a blessing to this world, we need you in it.”

The 55-year-old actor/comedian/singer has had a diverse career when it comes to acting. From portraying a musician in Ray to a slave in Django Unchained, he never missed a chance to take on a role that challenged him. The roles Foxx has played are always eye-catching and have even won many prestigious awards, including an Academy Award, BAFTA, Screen Actors Guild Award, and a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor.

Jamie Foxx movies: Django Unchained, Soul, and 2 other popular movies to watch right now

1) Ray (2004)

Comedians who the audience is used to seeing in lighter roles, like Jim Carrey or Adam Sandler, have previously shocked the public with their spectacular performances in serious roles and surprised the audience. It was no different when Foxx took on the role of Ray Charles in the movie and bagged his first Oscar.

Ray is the most popular Jamie Foxx movie of all time. The titular music veteran himself was involved in the project for a long time until his death, and the film pays a fantastic tribute to the gone legend.

Jamie Foxx’s performance was so good that The Guardian labeled it as an uncanny “virtuoso performance.” The actor reproduced the star on the silver screen with unimaginable similarities, mimicking everything, from the rolling gait to his idiosyncrasies.

The movie saw overwhelming critical acclaim and amazing reception at the box office and, to this day, Ray has one of the most memorable Jamie Foxx roles ever.

2) Django Unchained (2012)

It is a rare honor to be a part of a Quentin Tarantino movie, and Jamie Foxx took the chance and exceeded everyone’s expectations.

Django Unchained was modeled after Western-styled movies, and Foxx played the role of a freed slave, Django, who was trying to rescue his wife from the chains of slavery.

The movie became one of the most popular roles of Jamie Foxx due to some of the classic Tarantino-flavored dialogs and one-liners that the actor's character had. His performance was so commendable in Django Unchained that it brought him an Academy Award nomination for 'Best Actor' again.

3) Soul (2020)

This animated Pixar movie was a massive success at the box office. Soul even found critical acclamation in the form of two prestigious Academy Awards.

The movie follows a middle school teacher who dreams of becoming a great jazz musician. However, he gets into an accident and is killed before a big break. The movie is about his journey to bring his soul back to his body so he can resume his life.

The movie is very endearing in a humorous yet philosophical way as it handles heavy topics like death and afterlife. Foxx does a great job portraying the upbeat yet sincere side of his character and bringing it to life. According to Pixar, it was one of their most-watched straight-to-streaming movies of all time.

4) Collateral (2004)

2004 was the year of Jamie Foxx as he gave back-to-back riveting performances, first in Ray, and then in Collateral. Although both the movies got Academy Award nominations, the former did not come close to the popularity of Collateral.

The movie follows an innocent can driver as he unknowingly gets into a murky situation where he is hostage to a contract killer as he goes on and murders people left and right.

Due to his amazing performances in both Ray and Collateral, Foxx was nominated twice in the same year for Oscars. Although Tom Cruise’s character takes the lead throughout the movie, Foxx’s role shines on its own accord.

Jamie Foxx was filming Back in Action with Cameron Diaz just one day before he was admitted to the hospital. He has many projects lined up, and fans hope the 55-year-old will be back in no time.

