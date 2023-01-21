RBD Soy Rebelde Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates, venues, and more 

Mexican pop group RBD has officially revealed the details for when it will go on tour this year, exactly a month after hinting at it.

RBD, which rose to popularity in early 2000s, will hit the road on August 25 in El Paso, Texas, at the Sun Bowl Stadium, and will conclude on December 1 in Foro Sol. The group will also make stops in other major cities, including Chicago, New York, Miami, and Los Angeles.

The tour, which will include shows in 10 stadiums and 16 arenas, will feature group members Anahí, Dulce María, Christian Chavez, Maite Perroni, and Christopher von Uckermann.

In a statement to Billboard, Perroni said:

“20 years later, we’re closing a cycle of our lives that was so important and so spectacular. Our intention this time around is to enjoy it to the fullest, to share, thank everyone and have some sort of closure that I don’t think we had last time around. We had a goodbye tour back then, but it didn’t feel like we really said goodbye.”

According to Variety, RBD manager Guillermo Rosas is vowing to deliver an “epic show” with the help of the returning band members.

RBD will celebrate its 20 year-long rich history with its upcoming Soy Rebelde Tour 2023

The Soy Rebelde Tour, produced by Live Nation, will celebrate the rich two-decade history of RBD, which started as a fictional band in the hit television series Rebelde from 2004 to 2006.

The group, which had last gathered at a pre-Christmas dinner hosted by member Anahi, had urged their fans to subscribe to Soyrebelde.world. When clicked upon, the website leads to a landing page with a countdown clock alongside the words:

“Prepara tu corbata, Enero 19, 2023,” which translates to "Prepare your tie, January 19, 2023."

Presales for RBD’s tour will be available via their official website or Ticketmaster, and will occur from January 24 to January 26, with a public sale going live on January 27.

Aug 25, 2023 -- Sun Bowl Stadium -- El Paso

Aug 27, 2023 -- Minute Maid Park -- Houston

Sep 01, 2023 -- Madison Square Garden -- New York City

Sep 02, 2023 -- Eaglebank Arena -- Fairfax

Sep 03, 2023 -- Greensboro Coliseum Complex -- Greensboro

Sep 08, 2023 -- Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago

Sep 10, 2023 -- Ball Arena -- Denver

Sep 13, 2023 -- Desert Diamond Arena -- Phoenix

Sep 14, 2023 -- Mgm Grand Garden Arena -- Las Vegas

Sep 22, 2023 -- Miami-Dade Arena -- Miami

Sep 23, 2023 -- Amway Center -- Orlando

Sep 24, 2023 -- Lakewood Amphitheatre -- Atlanta

Sep 27, 2023 -- Bert Ogden Arena -- Edinburg

Sep 30, 2023 -- Globe Life Field -- Arlington

Oct 01, 2023 -- Moody Center -- Austin

Oct 06, 2023 -- Sap Center -- San Jose

Oct 07, 2023 -- Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento

Oct 08, 2023 -- Chase Center -- San Francisco

Oct 13, 2023 -- Viejas Arena -- San Diego

Oct 15, 2023 -- Save Mart Center -- Fresno

Oct 19, 2023 -- Banc Of California Stadium -- Los Angeles

Nov 17, 2023 -- Allianz Parque -- São Paulo

Nov 19, 2023 -- Est. Nilton Santos Engenhão -- Rio De Janeiro

Nov 24, 2023 -- Estadio Mobil Super -- Monterrey

Nov 26, 2023 -- Estadio 3 De Marzo -- Guadalajara

Dec 01, 2023 -- Foro Sol -- Ciudad De México

RBD was active from 2004 until their separation in 2009. Last month, the group members hinted at a reunion by deleting their individual profile pictures from Instagram and replacing them with the band’s logo.

The band’s official Instagram page also posted a reunion video on their page, with each cast member making an appearance in the video.

